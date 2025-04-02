Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

2 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 686.029p. The highest price paid per share was 689.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,624,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,573,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

328

688.000

16:03:15

481

688.000

16:03:15

101

688.000

16:03:15

96

688.000

16:03:15

64

687.600

16:01:36

204

687.600

16:01:36

481

687.600

16:01:36

808

688.000

16:00:14

699

688.400

16:00:05

766

688.200

15:58:44

719

688.600

15:58:01

31

688.600

15:57:57

1343

688.600

15:57:57

179

687.600

15:54:00

523

687.600

15:54:00

363

687.800

15:52:51

369

687.800

15:52:51

786

687.800

15:50:05

845

688.200

15:48:27

795

688.200

15:48:27

600

688.200

15:46:10

792

688.400

15:45:13

786

687.600

15:40:15

724

687.800

15:39:26

809

688.000

15:39:10

704

687.400

15:35:29

723

687.600

15:35:29

694

687.800

15:33:05

623

687.600

15:32:07

71

687.600

15:32:07

896

687.600

15:31:29

716

687.800

15:31:14

770

686.800

15:27:00

804

687.400

15:25:13

788

687.600

15:24:54

693

688.600

15:21:20

823

688.800

15:21:05

253

689.000

15:20:01

785

689.000

15:20:01

740

689.000

15:20:01

27

688.600

15:15:45

357

688.600

15:15:45

370

688.600

15:15:40

299

688.600

15:15:40

533

688.600

15:15:40

960

688.600

15:15:40

548

688.400

15:15:03

101

688.400

15:15:03

89

688.400

15:15:03

735

687.000

15:10:52

728

687.600

15:07:29

760

687.400

15:05:17

710

687.800

15:03:17

17

687.800

15:03:17

850

688.000

15:03:17

722

688.400

15:03:17

179

687.800

15:00:00

185

687.800

15:00:00

339

687.800

15:00:00

762

687.800

15:00:00

151

687.600

14:56:30

567

687.600

14:56:30

702

688.000

14:56:25

546

687.800

14:54:59

262

687.800

14:54:59

261

688.000

14:54:21

547

688.000

14:54:21

247

688.000

14:54:20

462

688.000

14:54:20

415

687.000

14:50:18

345

687.000

14:50:18

671

687.000

14:48:23

769

687.600

14:47:02

432

687.600

14:46:39

339

687.600

14:46:39

676

687.600

14:44:58

788

686.800

14:42:24

718

687.000

14:42:07

338

686.400

14:40:17

837

686.400

14:40:17

697

686.600

14:39:46

962

686.400

14:37:31

881

686.800

14:37:31

917

686.400

14:36:03

818

685.000

14:34:15

284

685.000

14:33:49

770

685.000

14:33:40

727

684.200

14:32:30

633

682.800

14:27:18

150

682.800

14:27:18

800

682.400

14:25:00

728

682.400

14:25:00

12

682.400

14:25:00

830

682.600

14:21:47

714

683.200

14:20:26

449

683.200

14:15:44

215

683.200

14:15:44

452

683.400

14:12:45

209

683.400

14:12:45

544

683.800

14:10:08

242

683.800

14:10:08

1198

683.800

14:10:08

892

683.800

14:10:08

725

682.600

14:00:10

786

682.600

13:56:34

732

681.800

13:52:35

844

682.000

13:52:21

1054

682.200

13:52:14

801

682.400

13:50:38

2

682.400

13:50:38

671

682.400

13:46:05

1433

682.400

13:46:05

500

682.400

13:46:05

705

682.200

13:44:52

793

681.000

13:37:15

763

681.200

13:35:13

931

681.200

13:35:13

747

681.200

13:34:10

365

680.800

13:31:35

311

680.800

13:31:35

789

679.800

13:30:37

711

680.400

13:28:43

360

680.600

13:25:31

423

680.600

13:25:29

703

680.800

13:25:29

109

680.800

13:25:29

700

681.000

13:25:23

769

681.000

13:25:23

94

681.400

13:17:20

728

681.400

13:17:20

702

681.400

13:17:20

722

681.600

13:14:14

93

681.600

13:07:14

727

681.600

13:07:14

668

681.000

13:03:30

713

681.800

13:02:08

754

682.400

13:01:02

707

683.400

12:58:30

675

683.600

12:57:34

708

683.600

12:55:09

813

683.600

12:54:03

744

683.600

12:52:12

237

682.200

12:40:46

426

682.200

12:40:46

563

683.800

12:39:45

251

683.800

12:39:45

133

685.200

12:35:38

648

685.200

12:35:38

68

685.600

12:30:19

600

685.600

12:30:19

543

685.600

12:30:19

146

685.600

12:29:08

129

686.400

12:24:30

558

686.400

12:24:30

743

686.800

12:21:49

795

687.000

12:20:41

502

687.400

12:20:05

232

687.400

12:20:05

659

687.400

12:20:05

771

686.800

12:13:56

678

687.400

12:12:57

180

686.600

12:08:38

756

686.800

12:08:36

809

686.200

12:02:05

290

686.400

11:59:14

418

686.400

11:59:14

774

686.600

11:57:47

31

686.600

11:57:47

738

686.600

11:55:12

705

686.800

11:48:55

680

687.000

11:48:42

778

687.000

11:48:11

92

687.200

11:47:39

600

687.200

11:47:39

99

687.200

11:47:39

43

687.000

11:45:57

548

687.000

11:45:57

557

687.000

11:45:57

778

687.200

11:45:26

578

687.400

11:35:31

204

687.400

11:35:31

741

688.200

11:31:40

750

688.200

11:28:07

663

688.600

11:28:07

70

688.600

11:28:07

83

688.600

11:28:07

600

688.600

11:28:07

2770

688.600

11:28:07

721

687.800

11:15:02

676

687.200

11:12:41

1369

686.600

11:11:35

716

685.400

11:03:02

755

686.200

11:02:04

530

685.800

11:00:02

722

685.800

11:00:02

940

686.000

10:59:30

735

685.200

10:55:29

46

684.800

10:43:42

761

684.800

10:43:42

215

685.200

10:42:06

572

685.200

10:42:06

239

685.000

10:39:28

542

685.000

10:39:28

844

685.000

10:39:28

676

685.200

10:37:40

667

685.200

10:37:40

691

685.400

10:36:17

103

685.400

10:34:16

96

685.400

10:34:16

99

685.400

10:34:10

86

685.400

10:34:10

751

685.200

10:30:46

193

685.200

10:27:05

571

685.200

10:27:05

795

685.400

10:23:32

834

685.000

10:19:03

250

684.800

10:17:17

685

684.800

10:17:17

816

685.200

10:15:35

394

685.200

10:15:16

419

685.200

10:15:16

664

685.200

10:15:16

790

685.400

10:13:25

217

685.800

10:13:24

41

685.800

10:13:24

34

685.800

10:13:24

95

685.800

10:13:24

186

685.800

10:13:24

95

685.800

10:13:24

41

685.800

10:13:24

34

685.800

10:13:24

186

685.800

10:13:24

702

685.400

10:12:01

1259

685.200

10:11:28

366

684.600

10:05:58

423

684.600

10:05:58

732

685.200

10:05:58

682

685.200

10:05:58

97

685.000

10:00:55

698

685.000

10:00:55

712

685.200

09:58:50

757

685.400

09:58:50

763

685.600

09:54:35

794

686.200

09:50:56

701

686.400

09:45:26

804

686.600

09:42:56

183

686.600

09:39:56

482

686.600

09:39:56

380

686.400

09:35:01

336

686.400

09:35:01

695

686.600

09:35:01

716

686.800

09:31:39

799

687.200

09:29:31

934

687.600

09:22:16

730

688.000

09:22:15

705

687.800

09:22:15

755

688.000

09:18:51

749

687.200

09:01:44

667

687.600

09:00:00

723

687.800

08:53:41

820

687.600

08:50:21

733

687.800

08:39:18

763

688.000

08:38:01

681

688.200

08:37:34

803

689.000

08:30:50

439

689.200

08:29:54

298

689.200

08:29:54

385

689.000

08:26:24

359

689.000

08:26:24

812

689.400

08:26:21

1419

689.600

08:26:21

791

688.400

08:16:11

943

687.600

08:12:08

759

688.200

08:11:48

328

687.600

08:07:03

351

687.600

08:07:03

756

688.000

08:05:52

802

687.600

08:02:51

874

688.400

08:02:51

813

688.800

08:02:51


