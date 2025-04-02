Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02
2 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 686.029p. The highest price paid per share was 689.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 679.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,624,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,573,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
328
688.000
16:03:15
481
688.000
16:03:15
101
688.000
16:03:15
96
688.000
16:03:15
64
687.600
16:01:36
204
687.600
16:01:36
481
687.600
16:01:36
808
688.000
16:00:14
699
688.400
16:00:05
766
688.200
15:58:44
719
688.600
15:58:01
31
688.600
15:57:57
1343
688.600
15:57:57
179
687.600
15:54:00
523
687.600
15:54:00
363
687.800
15:52:51
369
687.800
15:52:51
786
687.800
15:50:05
845
688.200
15:48:27
795
688.200
15:48:27
600
688.200
15:46:10
792
688.400
15:45:13
786
687.600
15:40:15
724
687.800
15:39:26
809
688.000
15:39:10
704
687.400
15:35:29
723
687.600
15:35:29
694
687.800
15:33:05
623
687.600
15:32:07
71
687.600
15:32:07
896
687.600
15:31:29
716
687.800
15:31:14
770
686.800
15:27:00
804
687.400
15:25:13
788
687.600
15:24:54
693
688.600
15:21:20
823
688.800
15:21:05
253
689.000
15:20:01
785
689.000
15:20:01
740
689.000
15:20:01
27
688.600
15:15:45
357
688.600
15:15:45
370
688.600
15:15:40
299
688.600
15:15:40
533
688.600
15:15:40
960
688.600
15:15:40
548
688.400
15:15:03
101
688.400
15:15:03
89
688.400
15:15:03
735
687.000
15:10:52
728
687.600
15:07:29
760
687.400
15:05:17
710
687.800
15:03:17
17
687.800
15:03:17
850
688.000
15:03:17
722
688.400
15:03:17
179
687.800
15:00:00
185
687.800
15:00:00
339
687.800
15:00:00
762
687.800
15:00:00
151
687.600
14:56:30
567
687.600
14:56:30
702
688.000
14:56:25
546
687.800
14:54:59
262
687.800
14:54:59
261
688.000
14:54:21
547
688.000
14:54:21
247
688.000
14:54:20
462
688.000
14:54:20
415
687.000
14:50:18
345
687.000
14:50:18
671
687.000
14:48:23
769
687.600
14:47:02
432
687.600
14:46:39
339
687.600
14:46:39
676
687.600
14:44:58
788
686.800
14:42:24
718
687.000
14:42:07
338
686.400
14:40:17
837
686.400
14:40:17
697
686.600
14:39:46
962
686.400
14:37:31
881
686.800
14:37:31
917
686.400
14:36:03
818
685.000
14:34:15
284
685.000
14:33:49
770
685.000
14:33:40
727
684.200
14:32:30
633
682.800
14:27:18
150
682.800
14:27:18
800
682.400
14:25:00
728
682.400
14:25:00
12
682.400
14:25:00
830
682.600
14:21:47
714
683.200
14:20:26
449
683.200
14:15:44
215
683.200
14:15:44
452
683.400
14:12:45
209
683.400
14:12:45
544
683.800
14:10:08
242
683.800
14:10:08
1198
683.800
14:10:08
892
683.800
14:10:08
725
682.600
14:00:10
786
682.600
13:56:34
732
681.800
13:52:35
844
682.000
13:52:21
1054
682.200
13:52:14
801
682.400
13:50:38
2
682.400
13:50:38
671
682.400
13:46:05
1433
682.400
13:46:05
500
682.400
13:46:05
705
682.200
13:44:52
793
681.000
13:37:15
763
681.200
13:35:13
931
681.200
13:35:13
747
681.200
13:34:10
365
680.800
13:31:35
311
680.800
13:31:35
789
679.800
13:30:37
711
680.400
13:28:43
360
680.600
13:25:31
423
680.600
13:25:29
703
680.800
13:25:29
109
680.800
13:25:29
700
681.000
13:25:23
769
681.000
13:25:23
94
681.400
13:17:20
728
681.400
13:17:20
702
681.400
13:17:20
722
681.600
13:14:14
93
681.600
13:07:14
727
681.600
13:07:14
668
681.000
13:03:30
713
681.800
13:02:08
754
682.400
13:01:02
707
683.400
12:58:30
675
683.600
12:57:34
708
683.600
12:55:09
813
683.600
12:54:03
744
683.600
12:52:12
237
682.200
12:40:46
426
682.200
12:40:46
563
683.800
12:39:45
251
683.800
12:39:45
133
685.200
12:35:38
648
685.200
12:35:38
68
685.600
12:30:19
600
685.600
12:30:19
543
685.600
12:30:19
146
685.600
12:29:08
129
686.400
12:24:30
558
686.400
12:24:30
743
686.800
12:21:49
795
687.000
12:20:41
502
687.400
12:20:05
232
687.400
12:20:05
659
687.400
12:20:05
771
686.800
12:13:56
678
687.400
12:12:57
180
686.600
12:08:38
756
686.800
12:08:36
809
686.200
12:02:05
290
686.400
11:59:14
418
686.400
11:59:14
774
686.600
11:57:47
31
686.600
11:57:47
738
686.600
11:55:12
705
686.800
11:48:55
680
687.000
11:48:42
778
687.000
11:48:11
92
687.200
11:47:39
600
687.200
11:47:39
99
687.200
11:47:39
43
687.000
11:45:57
548
687.000
11:45:57
557
687.000
11:45:57
778
687.200
11:45:26
578
687.400
11:35:31
204
687.400
11:35:31
741
688.200
11:31:40
750
688.200
11:28:07
663
688.600
11:28:07
70
688.600
11:28:07
83
688.600
11:28:07
600
688.600
11:28:07
2770
688.600
11:28:07
721
687.800
11:15:02
676
687.200
11:12:41
1369
686.600
11:11:35
716
685.400
11:03:02
755
686.200
11:02:04
530
685.800
11:00:02
722
685.800
11:00:02
940
686.000
10:59:30
735
685.200
10:55:29
46
684.800
10:43:42
761
684.800
10:43:42
215
685.200
10:42:06
572
685.200
10:42:06
239
685.000
10:39:28
542
685.000
10:39:28
844
685.000
10:39:28
676
685.200
10:37:40
667
685.200
10:37:40
691
685.400
10:36:17
103
685.400
10:34:16
96
685.400
10:34:16
99
685.400
10:34:10
86
685.400
10:34:10
751
685.200
10:30:46
193
685.200
10:27:05
571
685.200
10:27:05
795
685.400
10:23:32
834
685.000
10:19:03
250
684.800
10:17:17
685
684.800
10:17:17
816
685.200
10:15:35
394
685.200
10:15:16
419
685.200
10:15:16
664
685.200
10:15:16
790
685.400
10:13:25
217
685.800
10:13:24
41
685.800
10:13:24
34
685.800
10:13:24
95
685.800
10:13:24
186
685.800
10:13:24
95
685.800
10:13:24
41
685.800
10:13:24
34
685.800
10:13:24
186
685.800
10:13:24
702
685.400
10:12:01
1259
685.200
10:11:28
366
684.600
10:05:58
423
684.600
10:05:58
732
685.200
10:05:58
682
685.200
10:05:58
97
685.000
10:00:55
698
685.000
10:00:55
712
685.200
09:58:50
757
685.400
09:58:50
763
685.600
09:54:35
794
686.200
09:50:56
701
686.400
09:45:26
804
686.600
09:42:56
183
686.600
09:39:56
482
686.600
09:39:56
380
686.400
09:35:01
336
686.400
09:35:01
695
686.600
09:35:01
716
686.800
09:31:39
799
687.200
09:29:31
934
687.600
09:22:16
730
688.000
09:22:15
705
687.800
09:22:15
755
688.000
09:18:51
749
687.200
09:01:44
667
687.600
09:00:00
723
687.800
08:53:41
820
687.600
08:50:21
733
687.800
08:39:18
763
688.000
08:38:01
681
688.200
08:37:34
803
689.000
08:30:50
439
689.200
08:29:54
298
689.200
08:29:54
385
689.000
08:26:24
359
689.000
08:26:24
812
689.400
08:26:21
1419
689.600
08:26:21
791
688.400
08:16:11
943
687.600
08:12:08
759
688.200
08:11:48
328
687.600
08:07:03
351
687.600
08:07:03
756
688.000
08:05:52
802
687.600
08:02:51
874
688.400
08:02:51
813
688.800
08:02:51