WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) Wednesday has introduced the pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio test, a blood-based biomarker designed to aid in Alzheimer's diagnosis.Offering accuracy comparable to PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid testing, this test provides a less invasive and more accessible diagnostic option. With 95% sensitivity and specificity, it detects amyloid pathology consistent with Alzheimer's, supporting faster diagnosis and informed treatment decisions.The test is available nationwide at physician offices and over 2,000 Labcorp centers and can also be used in clinical trials. Labcorp will present data on this breakthrough at the 2025 American Association of Neurology Annual Meeting on April 5 to 9 in San Diego.Wednesday, LH closed at $236.37, up 1.60%, and is currently trading at $240.97 in after-hours, up 1.95%, on the NYSE.