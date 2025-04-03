Smart Eye Secures 200 MSEK Design Win Deal - Delivering to Major New Japanese OEM Customer as a Software Tier 1

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The breakthrough deal means Smart Eye will deliver its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software to two new car models by a globally leading Japanese OEM. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 200 million based on product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS software for the automotive industry, today announced a significant milestone: its first-ever design wins from a globally leading Japanese OEM. This marks a key expansion of Smart Eye's customer base and opens the door to further collaboration with one of the industry's most influential vehicle manufacturers.

Under the agreement, Smart Eye will deliver its technology as a software Tier 1 supplier - strengthening its position as a trusted direct partner to OEMs as it takes on a more strategic role in the automotive supply chain.

Smart Eye's DMS software will be integrated into two upcoming car models, with production scheduled to begin in mid-2027. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 200 million, based on product life cycle volume projections. In addition, the upsell potential as a software Tier 1 supplier to this customer exceeds SEK 2.4 billion.

The revenue for these design wins will begin impacting Smart Eye's financial results already in Q2 2025.

"This is a defining moment for Smart Eye," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "Back in 2019, we recognized that driver monitoring systems were expanding beyond the premium segment into the mass market. We set our sight on a clear goal: to become the leading supplier to the highest-volume car manufacturers. Today, that goal is firmly accomplished -?we are by far the largest supplier to the world's leading automotive producers."

Smart Eye has now secured a total of 361 design wins from 23 OEMs, four of which are based in Japan. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.535 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from potential additional design wins with all 23 vehicle manufacturers is SEK 5.715 billion.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-03 11:11 CEST.

