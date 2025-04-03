Senzime comments on US market tariffs

Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Uppsala, Sweden - Senzime comments on the April 2 announcement on imposed new US import tariffs effective April 9, 2025.

"We have different options on the table to mitigate the effects of the tariffs. One is utilizing our new US headquarters in St Louis for local market production. We also have a strong local supply chain that is not imposed to tariffs by this US Presidential order. And obviously, we have already built significant inventory in the US in anticipation of the announced tariffs.

Many of our US industry peers are dependent on sourcing products from Asian markets subject to significantly higher tariffs than from EU countries. As a result, we will closely monitor industry peers and local US price adjustments.

At this time, we as all else have no other insights on what further actions or exclusions may be implemented related to the new US tariffs. The April 2 presidential order appears to have excluded tarriffs on pharmaceutical products. There are strong industry initiatives driving demands for excluded tariffs on medical devices as well", commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Performing surgical procedures with anesthesia in the US have price tags of up to USD 100,000. Senzime's products, used for neuromuscular monitoring during surgery powered by state-of-the-art electromyography (EMG), secure the correct dose of paralytic drugs and safe recovery. The cost of Senzime's monitoring solution is very small in relation to the cost of the surgical procedure.

