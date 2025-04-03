Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - In recent years, supply chains have increased their focus on insetting due to the pressing need for carbon emission reductions and address biodiversity impacts associated with food production. Both public and private sectors are stepping up to support this transformation with initiatives like the UK's Defra Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme providing critical public funding to kickstart the transition. At the same time, private entities, including banks and food companies, are offering green finance options to further support farmers and bolster regenerative efforts.

If we're to bridge the gap between public and private funding, we must standardise before we can scale. That's why Reuters Events is partnering with the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN), a UK based, farmer-led organisation working to mainstream nature-friendly farming as the most sustainable way of producing food.

On April 4th from 9:30-10:30 am CET, we'll be hosting a live fireside interview, where Martin Lines, Chief Executive Officer at the NFFN, will engage William Strong, Regenerative Agriculture Manager, UK&I at Nestlé in a chat on 'Lessons learned building bridges to resilient farming through public and private funding.'

Will and Martin will explore how Nestlé has overcome barriers to investment. Going further, they'll debate what next steps we must take to ensure regenerative is competitive and unlock the vital finance needed for mass adoption.

Key conversation points will cover:

What successes have commodities and CPGs seen so far on regenerative investments, and how do we overcome the barriers to practice adoption at scale?

How has the roll out of the DEFRA ELM scheme been leveraged so far to kickstart emissions reduction and improving production diversity?

As markets for carbon and nature develop, what more must be done to standardise MRV approaches to suit both public and private finance requirements?

As developed nations prioritise regenerative, how do we ensure we're not just offshoring impacts to global supply chains?

Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights and contribute to the conversation on bridging public and private funding for resilient farming practices. Register today to watch live and receive the recorded session.

