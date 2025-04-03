Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Issues Update on Name Change

MARIJUANA INC. (OTC PINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, is pleased to announce that the Company has received comments from FINRA regarding the name change.

FINRA has requested specific Board minutes and the stamped Articles of Amendment from the State of Florida showing the name change from Marijuana, Inc. to Exousia Pro, Inc.

We submitted the Articles of Amendment to the filer yesterday, and they will be forwarded to the State this morning. To facilitate the Name change, the name of our subsidiary had to be changed from Exousia Pro, Inc. to Exousia AI, Inc., to release the name for the parent company.

"This is a positive indicator that the process is moving along, as evidenced by hearing from FINRA within the first 30 days of the filing," said Matthew Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc.

About us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

