SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a Roche Group member (RHHBY.OB), Thursday presented new findings at the AD/PD 2025 International Conference in Vienna, highlighting advancements in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease research.The company shared Phase Ib/IIa data from its Brainshuttle AD study, showing that its investigational drug, trontinemab, led to rapid, dose-dependent amyloid plaque reduction in Alzheimer's patients. A Phase III trial for trontinemab is set to begin later this year.Additionally, Roche's Elecsys pTau181 blood test demonstrated potential for ruling out amyloid pathology, aiming to simplify Alzheimer's diagnosis.The Elecsys pTau181 test is expected to roll out in Europe by late 2025, followed by its launch in the U.S.Now, turning to the company's Parkinson's research.Roche revealed Phase IIb results from the PADOVA study on prasinezumab, which did not meet its primary endpoint but showed possible benefits in slowing motor progression. Further evaluation is ongoing.