Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
3 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 692.432p. The highest price paid per share was 702.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 681.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,784,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,413,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
5
700.200
16:08:13
25
700.400
16:08:06
59
700.400
16:08:06
93
700.400
16:08:06
5
700.400
16:08:06
12
700.400
16:08:06
17
700.400
16:08:06
41
700.400
16:08:06
12
700.400
16:08:06
5
700.400
16:08:06
369
700.400
16:08:06
320
700.400
16:08:06
160
700.400
16:08:06
775
700.400
16:07:06
809
700.800
16:05:18
315
701.000
16:05:10
439
701.000
16:05:10
342
700.600
16:04:00
757
700.800
16:01:01
756
701.000
16:01:00
274
700.200
15:58:18
408
700.200
15:58:18
715
700.400
15:57:46
667
700.600
15:57:36
689
701.600
15:53:09
759
700.600
15:49:36
735
700.800
15:49:36
773
701.000
15:47:17
484
700.600
15:45:24
257
700.600
15:45:24
288
701.000
15:43:09
435
701.000
15:43:09
778
702.600
15:42:19
678
701.600
15:39:59
734
700.800
15:38:50
693
701.000
15:35:33
717
701.800
15:33:19
712
701.800
15:33:19
677
700.400
15:31:11
705
699.600
15:28:21
735
700.200
15:28:20
778
698.600
15:26:26
801
696.800
15:23:58
727
697.200
15:23:57
187
696.000
15:21:03
662
696.200
15:20:00
735
697.200
15:18:00
708
697.400
15:17:46
550
696.600
15:15:55
740
696.600
15:15:55
228
696.000
15:12:22
360
696.000
15:12:22
188
696.000
15:12:22
346
696.600
15:11:10
426
696.600
15:11:10
712
697.200
15:10:32
17
697.200
15:10:12
550
698.400
15:09:04
690
698.400
15:09:04
788
698.200
15:07:29
703
698.600
15:04:41
765
699.400
15:04:05
429
699.400
15:03:31
710
698.600
15:01:18
261
699.800
15:00:00
158
699.800
15:00:00
336
699.800
15:00:00
551
699.800
15:00:00
158
699.800
15:00:00
41
699.800
14:56:14
92
699.800
14:56:14
550
699.800
14:56:14
750
700.000
14:53:54
781
700.800
14:52:37
820
699.200
14:51:02
733
698.200
14:48:48
812
698.200
14:45:15
458
698.600
14:45:10
272
698.600
14:45:10
192
698.600
14:42:46
550
698.600
14:42:46
822
698.600
14:41:03
873
699.000
14:40:26
719
699.400
14:40:25
741
698.800
14:37:22
218
698.800
14:36:45
550
698.800
14:36:45
821
698.800
14:36:45
236
698.400
14:34:18
123
698.400
14:34:18
713
697.600
14:33:44
71
697.400
14:33:12
310
694.000
14:31:06
460
694.000
14:31:06
296
694.000
14:31:06
707
694.000
14:31:06
265
694.000
14:29:20
600
694.000
14:29:20
574
694.000
14:28:49
169
694.000
14:28:49
743
694.200
14:26:53
796
693.200
14:20:53
751
693.400
14:18:44
678
694.000
14:17:30
694
694.400
14:15:11
728
695.600
14:12:54
555
695.600
14:07:19
221
695.600
14:07:12
503
697.000
14:05:38
263
697.000
14:05:38
803
696.800
14:04:03
372
696.800
14:00:19
394
696.800
14:00:19
2
696.800
14:00:19
283
696.800
13:57:44
496
696.800
13:57:44
770
697.200
13:57:20
675
697.600
13:56:59
724
697.400
13:54:56
42
697.400
13:54:56
495
697.400
13:54:00
292
697.400
13:54:00
801
696.000
13:49:50
755
695.800
13:48:21
803
696.400
13:45:01
777
697.000
13:41:31
352
696.800
13:39:23
379
696.800
13:39:23
288
697.000
13:39:23
260
697.000
13:39:23
200
697.000
13:39:23
882
697.000
13:39:23
93
697.000
13:39:23
20
697.000
13:39:01
65
697.000
13:38:56
65
697.000
13:38:56
25
697.000
13:38:55
22
697.000
13:38:55
5
697.000
13:38:55
28
697.000
13:38:55
16
697.000
13:38:55
30
697.000
13:38:49
707
694.400
13:32:11
755
694.600
13:32:00
699
694.800
13:29:38
775
694.800
13:28:15
15
694.800
13:28:15
756
694.200
13:23:14
736
694.600
13:19:11
718
694.400
13:17:14
110
694.000
13:16:33
205
694.000
13:16:33
674
693.600
13:14:14
729
693.800
13:14:03
434
693.600
13:13:43
726
692.400
13:04:01
14
692.400
13:04:01
701
692.400
13:00:14
629
693.200
12:58:25
71
693.200
12:58:25
633
692.800
12:57:00
99
692.800
12:57:00
765
693.000
12:53:55
679
693.000
12:53:17
691
690.400
12:44:42
201
690.200
12:43:59
730
689.800
12:38:06
436
690.400
12:33:25
299
690.400
12:33:25
85
690.400
12:33:25
664
690.200
12:30:40
753
690.200
12:29:13
40
690.200
12:29:13
670
689.800
12:24:36
228
689.400
12:23:08
|
448
689.400
12:23:08
775
689.200
12:17:51
744
688.400
12:16:00
817
688.400
12:16:00
733
687.400
12:12:32
775
687.400
12:08:00
228
687.400
12:08:00
600
687.400
12:08:00
799
687.200
12:02:02
778
687.200
11:59:09
818
688.600
11:51:31
723
688.800
11:48:10
43
688.800
11:48:10
24
688.800
11:48:10
691
690.000
11:36:23
711
689.800
11:30:35
694
690.000
11:26:16
695
689.200
11:17:57
788
689.800
11:09:18
668
689.000
11:04:24
783
689.600
10:55:00
734
689.600
10:52:50
316
689.800
10:52:38
448
689.800
10:52:38
706
688.200
10:46:50
708
688.400
10:44:40
75
688.600
10:40:04
600
688.600
10:40:04
753
688.200
10:35:22
674
688.400
10:30:56
678
689.200
10:23:42
709
688.400
10:18:36
758
686.400
10:14:59
7
686.400
10:14:59
685
686.600
10:11:15
234
687.200
10:08:32
448
687.200
10:08:32
690
687.600
10:06:45
754
688.000
10:03:20
731
688.200
10:02:35
781
685.800
09:55:50
717
686.200
09:55:22
734
685.200
09:52:10
780
684.600
09:47:12
682
686.000
09:46:43
794
686.000
09:41:46
723
687.000
09:40:26
781
687.800
09:40:04
781
687.800
09:40:04
1
687.800
09:40:04
819
688.000
09:39:36
779
688.000
09:39:29
734
688.000
09:39:26
684
688.000
09:39:25
748
688.000
09:39:23
782
688.000
09:39:20
814
688.000
09:39:00
813
689.800
09:37:24
733
689.400
09:36:37
907
689.800
09:36:35
690
690.000
09:36:33
371
690.600
09:36:24
448
690.600
09:36:24
777
691.200
09:36:24
778
690.800
09:33:26
724
691.000
09:32:20
682
691.000
09:27:40
710
691.000
09:27:40
676
690.600
09:25:41
676
691.200
09:24:36
743
691.400
09:20:54
184
690.600
09:14:10
484
690.600
09:14:10
730
690.400
09:14:10
780
691.000
09:13:33
286
690.000
09:09:03
530
690.000
09:09:03
450
688.400
09:06:33
741
689.000
09:06:22
713
689.200
09:06:22
792
686.800
08:59:24
720
686.800
08:59:24
796
686.600
08:51:32
556
687.200
08:49:16
147
687.200
08:49:16
821
687.200
08:45:55
743
686.200
08:40:47
673
686.200
08:39:35
814
686.800
08:37:05
729
688.000
08:34:13
710
688.600
08:34:11
725
688.000
08:32:05
805
688.400
08:30:55
380
688.600
08:27:00
395
688.600
08:27:00
356
687.200
08:23:43
419
687.200
08:23:43
762
685.400
08:20:44
750
685.600
08:20:44
664
684.800
08:18:49
696
682.600
08:12:48
82
683.200
08:11:33
667
683.200
08:11:33
428
683.600
08:08:58
256
683.600
08:08:58
785
685.400
08:08:55
1093
685.800
08:08:48
542
686.200
08:08:47
196
686.200
08:08:47
683
686.200
08:08:47
691
686.200
08:08:47
565
686.200
08:08:27
965
686.200
08:08:27
662
683.800
08:07:38
2384
684.600
08:07:35
724
684.600
08:07:35
660
683.200
08:07:25
669
684.600
08:07:25
742
681.800
08:03:56
787
682.400
08:03:30
778
684.000
08:02:30