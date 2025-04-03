Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

3 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 692.432p. The highest price paid per share was 702.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 681.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,784,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,413,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

5

700.200

16:08:13

25

700.400

16:08:06

59

700.400

16:08:06

93

700.400

16:08:06

5

700.400

16:08:06

12

700.400

16:08:06

17

700.400

16:08:06

41

700.400

16:08:06

12

700.400

16:08:06

5

700.400

16:08:06

369

700.400

16:08:06

320

700.400

16:08:06

160

700.400

16:08:06

775

700.400

16:07:06

809

700.800

16:05:18

315

701.000

16:05:10

439

701.000

16:05:10

342

700.600

16:04:00

757

700.800

16:01:01

756

701.000

16:01:00

274

700.200

15:58:18

408

700.200

15:58:18

715

700.400

15:57:46

667

700.600

15:57:36

689

701.600

15:53:09

759

700.600

15:49:36

735

700.800

15:49:36

773

701.000

15:47:17

484

700.600

15:45:24

257

700.600

15:45:24

288

701.000

15:43:09

435

701.000

15:43:09

778

702.600

15:42:19

678

701.600

15:39:59

734

700.800

15:38:50

693

701.000

15:35:33

717

701.800

15:33:19

712

701.800

15:33:19

677

700.400

15:31:11

705

699.600

15:28:21

735

700.200

15:28:20

778

698.600

15:26:26

801

696.800

15:23:58

727

697.200

15:23:57

187

696.000

15:21:03

662

696.200

15:20:00

735

697.200

15:18:00

708

697.400

15:17:46

550

696.600

15:15:55

740

696.600

15:15:55

228

696.000

15:12:22

360

696.000

15:12:22

188

696.000

15:12:22

346

696.600

15:11:10

426

696.600

15:11:10

712

697.200

15:10:32

17

697.200

15:10:12

550

698.400

15:09:04

690

698.400

15:09:04

788

698.200

15:07:29

703

698.600

15:04:41

765

699.400

15:04:05

429

699.400

15:03:31

710

698.600

15:01:18

261

699.800

15:00:00

158

699.800

15:00:00

336

699.800

15:00:00

551

699.800

15:00:00

158

699.800

15:00:00

41

699.800

14:56:14

92

699.800

14:56:14

550

699.800

14:56:14

750

700.000

14:53:54

781

700.800

14:52:37

820

699.200

14:51:02

733

698.200

14:48:48

812

698.200

14:45:15

458

698.600

14:45:10

272

698.600

14:45:10

192

698.600

14:42:46

550

698.600

14:42:46

822

698.600

14:41:03

873

699.000

14:40:26

719

699.400

14:40:25

741

698.800

14:37:22

218

698.800

14:36:45

550

698.800

14:36:45

821

698.800

14:36:45

236

698.400

14:34:18

123

698.400

14:34:18

713

697.600

14:33:44

71

697.400

14:33:12

310

694.000

14:31:06

460

694.000

14:31:06

296

694.000

14:31:06

707

694.000

14:31:06

265

694.000

14:29:20

600

694.000

14:29:20

574

694.000

14:28:49

169

694.000

14:28:49

743

694.200

14:26:53

796

693.200

14:20:53

751

693.400

14:18:44

678

694.000

14:17:30

694

694.400

14:15:11

728

695.600

14:12:54

555

695.600

14:07:19

221

695.600

14:07:12

503

697.000

14:05:38

263

697.000

14:05:38

803

696.800

14:04:03

372

696.800

14:00:19

394

696.800

14:00:19

2

696.800

14:00:19

283

696.800

13:57:44

496

696.800

13:57:44

770

697.200

13:57:20

675

697.600

13:56:59

724

697.400

13:54:56

42

697.400

13:54:56

495

697.400

13:54:00

292

697.400

13:54:00

801

696.000

13:49:50

755

695.800

13:48:21

803

696.400

13:45:01

777

697.000

13:41:31

352

696.800

13:39:23

379

696.800

13:39:23

288

697.000

13:39:23

260

697.000

13:39:23

200

697.000

13:39:23

882

697.000

13:39:23

93

697.000

13:39:23

20

697.000

13:39:01

65

697.000

13:38:56

65

697.000

13:38:56

25

697.000

13:38:55

22

697.000

13:38:55

5

697.000

13:38:55

28

697.000

13:38:55

16

697.000

13:38:55

30

697.000

13:38:49

707

694.400

13:32:11

755

694.600

13:32:00

699

694.800

13:29:38

775

694.800

13:28:15

15

694.800

13:28:15

756

694.200

13:23:14

736

694.600

13:19:11

718

694.400

13:17:14

110

694.000

13:16:33

205

694.000

13:16:33

674

693.600

13:14:14

729

693.800

13:14:03

434

693.600

13:13:43

726

692.400

13:04:01

14

692.400

13:04:01

701

692.400

13:00:14

629

693.200

12:58:25

71

693.200

12:58:25

633

692.800

12:57:00

99

692.800

12:57:00

765

693.000

12:53:55

679

693.000

12:53:17

691

690.400

12:44:42

201

690.200

12:43:59

730

689.800

12:38:06

436

690.400

12:33:25

299

690.400

12:33:25

85

690.400

12:33:25

664

690.200

12:30:40

753

690.200

12:29:13

40

690.200

12:29:13

670

689.800

12:24:36

228

689.400

12:23:08

448

689.400

12:23:08

775

689.200

12:17:51

744

688.400

12:16:00

817

688.400

12:16:00

733

687.400

12:12:32

775

687.400

12:08:00

228

687.400

12:08:00

600

687.400

12:08:00

799

687.200

12:02:02

778

687.200

11:59:09

818

688.600

11:51:31

723

688.800

11:48:10

43

688.800

11:48:10

24

688.800

11:48:10

691

690.000

11:36:23

711

689.800

11:30:35

694

690.000

11:26:16

695

689.200

11:17:57

788

689.800

11:09:18

668

689.000

11:04:24

783

689.600

10:55:00

734

689.600

10:52:50

316

689.800

10:52:38

448

689.800

10:52:38

706

688.200

10:46:50

708

688.400

10:44:40

75

688.600

10:40:04

600

688.600

10:40:04

753

688.200

10:35:22

674

688.400

10:30:56

678

689.200

10:23:42

709

688.400

10:18:36

758

686.400

10:14:59

7

686.400

10:14:59

685

686.600

10:11:15

234

687.200

10:08:32

448

687.200

10:08:32

690

687.600

10:06:45

754

688.000

10:03:20

731

688.200

10:02:35

781

685.800

09:55:50

717

686.200

09:55:22

734

685.200

09:52:10

780

684.600

09:47:12

682

686.000

09:46:43

794

686.000

09:41:46

723

687.000

09:40:26

781

687.800

09:40:04

781

687.800

09:40:04

1

687.800

09:40:04

819

688.000

09:39:36

779

688.000

09:39:29

734

688.000

09:39:26

684

688.000

09:39:25

748

688.000

09:39:23

782

688.000

09:39:20

814

688.000

09:39:00

813

689.800

09:37:24

733

689.400

09:36:37

907

689.800

09:36:35

690

690.000

09:36:33

371

690.600

09:36:24

448

690.600

09:36:24

777

691.200

09:36:24

778

690.800

09:33:26

724

691.000

09:32:20

682

691.000

09:27:40

710

691.000

09:27:40

676

690.600

09:25:41

676

691.200

09:24:36

743

691.400

09:20:54

184

690.600

09:14:10

484

690.600

09:14:10

730

690.400

09:14:10

780

691.000

09:13:33

286

690.000

09:09:03

530

690.000

09:09:03

450

688.400

09:06:33

741

689.000

09:06:22

713

689.200

09:06:22

792

686.800

08:59:24

720

686.800

08:59:24

796

686.600

08:51:32

556

687.200

08:49:16

147

687.200

08:49:16

821

687.200

08:45:55

743

686.200

08:40:47

673

686.200

08:39:35

814

686.800

08:37:05

729

688.000

08:34:13

710

688.600

08:34:11

725

688.000

08:32:05

805

688.400

08:30:55

380

688.600

08:27:00

395

688.600

08:27:00

356

687.200

08:23:43

419

687.200

08:23:43

762

685.400

08:20:44

750

685.600

08:20:44

664

684.800

08:18:49

696

682.600

08:12:48

82

683.200

08:11:33

667

683.200

08:11:33

428

683.600

08:08:58

256

683.600

08:08:58

785

685.400

08:08:55

1093

685.800

08:08:48

542

686.200

08:08:47

196

686.200

08:08:47

683

686.200

08:08:47

691

686.200

08:08:47

565

686.200

08:08:27

965

686.200

08:08:27

662

683.800

08:07:38

2384

684.600

08:07:35

724

684.600

08:07:35

660

683.200

08:07:25

669

684.600

08:07:25

742

681.800

08:03:56

787

682.400

08:03:30

778

684.000

08:02:30


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.