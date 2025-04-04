Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires Ontec

Bergman & Beving has today acquired all shares in Ontec Oy, a leading company providing certified control systems and software within liquid logistics. The company's certified system enables accurate measurement and safe use in explosive environments. Ontec is situated in Kotka, Finland, has 12 employees and a turnover of approximately MEUR 4 with very good profitability.

"Through the acquisition of Ontec we establish our presence within the growing niche of control systems and software for liquid logistics. Ontec is a highly specialized company with a high level of technical expertise providing niche products and services with good growth prospects going forward", says Eric Persson, Head of Division Safety Technology.

"With a sense of positivity and confidence, I now pass the ownership of Ontec over to Bergman & Beving. Bergman & Beving has over a long period of time proven its ability to build and develop highly niche technical companies in an industrial sound manner. This deal is good for Ontec and gives confidence also for its employees and customers", says former owner Kare Kupiainen, who will continue as Managing Director in the company.

Ontec will be part of the Safety Technology division and closing will take place with immediate effect. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current financial year.

April 4, 2025

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO

Peter Schön, CFO

Bergman & Beving, founded in 1906, is a Swedish listed group that acquires and develops leading companies with an eternal ownership horizon. The Group's autonomous companies work in expansive niches where they provide value-adding solutions for industrial and construction clients. Each company operates with great freedom on the basis of a decentralized management model that has been creating growth, profitability and sustainable development for more than 100 years. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has approximately 1,300 employees and a turnover of approximately SEK 5 billion. The Group consists of about 30 companies represented in more than 25 countries. Read more about our operations at bergmanbeving.com.