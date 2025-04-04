Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04
4 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.576p. The highest price paid per share was 705.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 659.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,944,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,253,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
924
664.200
16:03:08
775
662.800
16:02:07
117
660.200
16:01:03
487
660.200
16:01:03
195
660.200
16:01:03
798
661.800
15:59:22
794
662.000
15:57:57
697
662.200
15:57:54
1323
662.200
15:57:53
792
661.000
15:55:00
668
661.600
15:54:45
800
659.200
15:50:14
685
660.200
15:48:22
746
660.200
15:48:03
717
661.200
15:46:19
779
663.000
15:44:40
666
663.400
15:44:03
711
663.800
15:42:50
587
663.600
15:40:22
174
663.600
15:40:22
809
663.800
15:38:33
789
663.000
15:36:05
723
663.000
15:33:44
790
662.800
15:33:00
741
663.800
15:31:05
731
663.400
15:28:40
808
663.800
15:27:00
683
664.800
15:24:50
659
665.200
15:24:24
487
665.800
15:23:03
785
665.200
15:20:00
821
665.200
15:20:00
702
664.800
15:18:07
672
663.800
15:15:17
798
664.400
15:15:12
706
664.200
15:12:24
707
664.200
15:11:04
779
664.600
15:10:08
716
666.400
15:08:54
811
666.800
15:06:59
257
668.800
15:05:32
487
668.800
15:05:32
452
669.400
15:04:54
309
669.400
15:04:54
408
669.400
15:04:54
355
669.400
15:04:54
769
669.000
15:02:52
744
670.200
15:00:23
686
671.600
14:59:35
887
671.600
14:59:35
759
669.600
14:55:55
721
670.400
14:54:11
747
670.400
14:54:11
796
669.600
14:50:22
770
670.800
14:49:12
735
671.200
14:46:36
815
671.200
14:46:36
660
671.200
14:46:36
632
669.000
14:42:45
113
669.000
14:42:32
798
670.800
14:40:53
673
671.200
14:40:45
676
671.200
14:40:27
139
671.200
14:36:21
670
671.200
14:36:21
667
670.200
14:34:00
125
670.400
14:33:32
675
670.800
14:32:05
720
670.800
14:32:05
685
671.200
14:31:30
762
671.200
14:29:15
749
672.600
14:25:43
812
673.000
14:20:58
761
674.000
14:19:14
222
674.200
14:18:17
452
674.200
14:18:17
758
673.800
14:11:19
41
673.800
14:11:19
775
674.200
14:11:05
696
673.600
14:06:14
750
671.200
14:02:52
816
668.200
13:57:47
670
668.200
13:55:14
804
668.800
13:53:09
670
668.400
13:50:17
292
667.800
13:45:03
531
667.800
13:45:03
757
668.200
13:44:46
760
668.800
13:42:38
820
664.600
13:38:33
800
667.200
13:36:06
774
667.200
13:36:06
338
667.600
13:35:15
452
667.600
13:35:15
781
664.000
13:32:39
691
665.400
13:31:08
728
665.800
13:31:06
49
665.800
13:31:06
680
664.400
13:24:42
350
665.800
13:19:30
452
665.800
13:19:30
723
667.000
13:15:40
718
666.400
13:10:47
729
666.400
13:03:19
740
669.400
12:58:20
739
669.000
12:54:33
45
668.400
12:49:42
623
668.400
12:49:42
754
670.400
12:41:06
767
670.600
12:38:33
751
669.400
12:28:47
21
672.600
12:23:33
699
672.600
12:23:33
191
673.400
12:20:15
580
673.400
12:20:15
815
673.800
12:19:15
808
673.400
12:10:45
755
673.600
12:02:48
811
675.000
12:00:02
786
675.600
11:56:57
714
674.800
11:50:40
801
676.000
11:46:28
707
677.800
11:42:45
797
678.600
11:35:51
66
677.200
11:29:06
181
677.200
11:29:06
87
677.200
11:29:06
478
677.200
11:29:06
690
677.000
11:29:06
402
677.800
11:28:38
369
677.800
11:28:38
817
676.600
11:25:33
691
677.000
11:25:33
705
676.200
11:24:53
215
675.200
11:23:35
503
675.200
11:23:35
40
676.600
11:23:19
658
676.600
11:23:14
766
677.000
11:23:13
664
677.000
11:22:22
793
679.400
11:21:41
171
680.200
11:20:49
523
680.200
11:20:35
750
682.600
11:18:39
764
682.400
11:17:29
783
684.000
11:12:02
673
683.000
11:09:00
787
685.000
11:06:22
773
685.800
11:03:20
708
686.400
11:00:50
809
686.600
10:58:58
690
685.800
10:55:48
798
687.000
10:53:37
798
688.000
10:52:21
424
688.200
10:51:45
298
688.200
10:51:45
813
688.000
10:48:47
687
688.000
10:44:11
805
688.400
10:43:12
815
689.400
10:39:09
725
689.800
10:38:48
749
689.000
10:31:12
811
689.600
10:29:45
746
690.600
10:26:19
185
690.600
10:24:02
600
690.600
10:24:02
744
690.600
10:24:02
881
690.200
10:21:48
771
690.400
10:20:36
1283
690.600
10:19:54
603
690.600
10:19:54
1107
690.400
10:18:16
356
690.400
10:18:16
312
690.400
10:18:16
1080
689.000
10:17:13
693
688.800
10:11:28
729
689.200
10:11:08
698
687.400
10:04:59
749
688.400
10:02:07
210
689.400
10:00:31
517
689.400
10:00:31
721
689.600
09:56:15
670
690.200
09:54:30
233
690.800
09:51:15
468
690.800
09:51:15
756
690.800
09:51:15
775
690.800
09:47:10
754
688.400
09:42:45
468
689.000
09:39:53
234
689.000
09:39:53
816
689.800
09:37:35
703
690.400
09:37:21
737
691.200
09:33:45
747
691.200
09:29:06
746
691.600
09:28:48
29
691.800
09:21:08
700
691.800
09:21:08
730
692.000
09:21:08
718
689.400
09:16:19
673
690.200
09:15:46
709
690.800
09:14:22
676
691.400
09:14:15
72
691.400
09:14:15
835
691.400
09:14:15
468
693.400
09:05:37
303
693.400
09:05:37
701
693.400
09:05:37
797
693.400
09:04:12
802
694.200
09:03:31
788
694.600
09:02:52
816
694.800
09:01:10
805
693.400
08:55:44
199
694.000
08:52:24
476
694.000
08:52:24
729
695.000
08:50:01
805
695.400
08:48:12
9
695.400
08:48:12
752
696.000
08:48:10
734
696.200
08:46:51
722
696.600
08:42:50
730
696.200
08:41:50
1041
695.600
08:40:18
788
696.200
08:39:04
170
696.400
08:38:33
812
695.200
08:35:03
808
693.600
08:34:20
681
695.400
08:28:01
663
696.200
08:27:35
816
696.200
08:23:46
770
696.000
08:21:15
159
697.800
08:18:10
262
697.800
08:18:10
395
697.800
08:18:10
677
699.000
08:16:11
736
700.600
08:15:01
676
701.200
08:13:13
811
701.800
08:13:08
591
701.800
08:11:49
182
701.800
08:11:49
1213
702.200
08:11:18
740
701.600
08:10:09
767
703.200
08:06:45
709
703.600
08:06:45
851
704.400
08:06:24
760
705.000
08:06:09
795
705.200
08:04:10
1054
704.600
08:00:53
1103
705.600
08:00:49
672
705.800
08:00:49