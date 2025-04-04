Anzeige
7,7507,80019:34
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 04

4 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 679.576p. The highest price paid per share was 705.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 659.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 527,944,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,253,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

924

664.200

16:03:08

775

662.800

16:02:07

117

660.200

16:01:03

487

660.200

16:01:03

195

660.200

16:01:03

798

661.800

15:59:22

794

662.000

15:57:57

697

662.200

15:57:54

1323

662.200

15:57:53

792

661.000

15:55:00

668

661.600

15:54:45

800

659.200

15:50:14

685

660.200

15:48:22

746

660.200

15:48:03

717

661.200

15:46:19

779

663.000

15:44:40

666

663.400

15:44:03

711

663.800

15:42:50

587

663.600

15:40:22

174

663.600

15:40:22

809

663.800

15:38:33

789

663.000

15:36:05

723

663.000

15:33:44

790

662.800

15:33:00

741

663.800

15:31:05

731

663.400

15:28:40

808

663.800

15:27:00

683

664.800

15:24:50

659

665.200

15:24:24

487

665.800

15:23:03

785

665.200

15:20:00

821

665.200

15:20:00

702

664.800

15:18:07

672

663.800

15:15:17

798

664.400

15:15:12

706

664.200

15:12:24

707

664.200

15:11:04

779

664.600

15:10:08

716

666.400

15:08:54

811

666.800

15:06:59

257

668.800

15:05:32

487

668.800

15:05:32

452

669.400

15:04:54

309

669.400

15:04:54

408

669.400

15:04:54

355

669.400

15:04:54

769

669.000

15:02:52

744

670.200

15:00:23

686

671.600

14:59:35

887

671.600

14:59:35

759

669.600

14:55:55

721

670.400

14:54:11

747

670.400

14:54:11

796

669.600

14:50:22

770

670.800

14:49:12

735

671.200

14:46:36

815

671.200

14:46:36

660

671.200

14:46:36

632

669.000

14:42:45

113

669.000

14:42:32

798

670.800

14:40:53

673

671.200

14:40:45

676

671.200

14:40:27

139

671.200

14:36:21

670

671.200

14:36:21

667

670.200

14:34:00

125

670.400

14:33:32

675

670.800

14:32:05

720

670.800

14:32:05

685

671.200

14:31:30

762

671.200

14:29:15

749

672.600

14:25:43

812

673.000

14:20:58

761

674.000

14:19:14

222

674.200

14:18:17

452

674.200

14:18:17

758

673.800

14:11:19

41

673.800

14:11:19

775

674.200

14:11:05

696

673.600

14:06:14

750

671.200

14:02:52

816

668.200

13:57:47

670

668.200

13:55:14

804

668.800

13:53:09

670

668.400

13:50:17

292

667.800

13:45:03

531

667.800

13:45:03

757

668.200

13:44:46

760

668.800

13:42:38

820

664.600

13:38:33

800

667.200

13:36:06

774

667.200

13:36:06

338

667.600

13:35:15

452

667.600

13:35:15

781

664.000

13:32:39

691

665.400

13:31:08

728

665.800

13:31:06

49

665.800

13:31:06

680

664.400

13:24:42

350

665.800

13:19:30

452

665.800

13:19:30

723

667.000

13:15:40

718

666.400

13:10:47

729

666.400

13:03:19

740

669.400

12:58:20

739

669.000

12:54:33

45

668.400

12:49:42

623

668.400

12:49:42

754

670.400

12:41:06

767

670.600

12:38:33

751

669.400

12:28:47

21

672.600

12:23:33

699

672.600

12:23:33

191

673.400

12:20:15

580

673.400

12:20:15

815

673.800

12:19:15

808

673.400

12:10:45

755

673.600

12:02:48

811

675.000

12:00:02

786

675.600

11:56:57

714

674.800

11:50:40

801

676.000

11:46:28

707

677.800

11:42:45

797

678.600

11:35:51

66

677.200

11:29:06

181

677.200

11:29:06

87

677.200

11:29:06

478

677.200

11:29:06

690

677.000

11:29:06

402

677.800

11:28:38

369

677.800

11:28:38

817

676.600

11:25:33

691

677.000

11:25:33

705

676.200

11:24:53

215

675.200

11:23:35

503

675.200

11:23:35

40

676.600

11:23:19

658

676.600

11:23:14

766

677.000

11:23:13

664

677.000

11:22:22

793

679.400

11:21:41

171

680.200

11:20:49

523

680.200

11:20:35

750

682.600

11:18:39

764

682.400

11:17:29

783

684.000

11:12:02

673

683.000

11:09:00

787

685.000

11:06:22

773

685.800

11:03:20

708

686.400

11:00:50

809

686.600

10:58:58

690

685.800

10:55:48

798

687.000

10:53:37

798

688.000

10:52:21

424

688.200

10:51:45

298

688.200

10:51:45

813

688.000

10:48:47

687

688.000

10:44:11

805

688.400

10:43:12

815

689.400

10:39:09

725

689.800

10:38:48

749

689.000

10:31:12

811

689.600

10:29:45

746

690.600

10:26:19

185

690.600

10:24:02

600

690.600

10:24:02

744

690.600

10:24:02

881

690.200

10:21:48

771

690.400

10:20:36

1283

690.600

10:19:54

603

690.600

10:19:54

1107

690.400

10:18:16

356

690.400

10:18:16

312

690.400

10:18:16

1080

689.000

10:17:13

693

688.800

10:11:28

729

689.200

10:11:08

698

687.400

10:04:59

749

688.400

10:02:07

210

689.400

10:00:31

517

689.400

10:00:31

721

689.600

09:56:15

670

690.200

09:54:30

233

690.800

09:51:15

468

690.800

09:51:15

756

690.800

09:51:15

775

690.800

09:47:10

754

688.400

09:42:45

468

689.000

09:39:53

234

689.000

09:39:53

816

689.800

09:37:35

703

690.400

09:37:21

737

691.200

09:33:45

747

691.200

09:29:06

746

691.600

09:28:48

29

691.800

09:21:08

700

691.800

09:21:08

730

692.000

09:21:08

718

689.400

09:16:19

673

690.200

09:15:46

709

690.800

09:14:22

676

691.400

09:14:15

72

691.400

09:14:15

835

691.400

09:14:15

468

693.400

09:05:37

303

693.400

09:05:37

701

693.400

09:05:37

797

693.400

09:04:12

802

694.200

09:03:31

788

694.600

09:02:52

816

694.800

09:01:10

805

693.400

08:55:44

199

694.000

08:52:24

476

694.000

08:52:24

729

695.000

08:50:01

805

695.400

08:48:12

9

695.400

08:48:12

752

696.000

08:48:10

734

696.200

08:46:51

722

696.600

08:42:50

730

696.200

08:41:50

1041

695.600

08:40:18

788

696.200

08:39:04

170

696.400

08:38:33

812

695.200

08:35:03

808

693.600

08:34:20

681

695.400

08:28:01

663

696.200

08:27:35

816

696.200

08:23:46

770

696.000

08:21:15

159

697.800

08:18:10

262

697.800

08:18:10

395

697.800

08:18:10

677

699.000

08:16:11

736

700.600

08:15:01

676

701.200

08:13:13

811

701.800

08:13:08

591

701.800

08:11:49

182

701.800

08:11:49

1213

702.200

08:11:18

740

701.600

08:10:09

767

703.200

08:06:45

709

703.600

08:06:45

851

704.400

08:06:24

760

705.000

08:06:09

795

705.200

08:04:10

1054

704.600

08:00:53

1103

705.600

08:00:49

672

705.800

08:00:49


