Flat Capital AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on 4 April 2025 of Flat Capital AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of Flat Capital AB (publ), 556941-0110, (the "Company") took place today, 4 April 2025.



The EGM resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously published proposals. Below is a summary of the main decisions taken.



Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend the limits on the share capital and number of shares in the Company's articles of association.



Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issue of shares, warrants and convertibles

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to, until the time of the next annual general meeting and on one or more occasions, resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights.The Board shall have the right to decide that payment shall be made in cash or in kind or subscribed for with a right of set-off. The number of shares that may be issued, the number of shares that may be subscribed for by exercise of warrants and the number of shares that convertibles may be converted into pursuant to the authorization shall not be limited in any way other than by the limits on the share capital and number of shares laid down in the articles of association in force from time to time. The purpose of the authorization, and the reason for potential deviation from the shareholders' preferential right is to enable the Board to act quickly and flexibly on both new investment opportunities as well as add-on investments in the Company's existing portfolio.Flat Capital AB (publ)Hanna Andreen, CEOTel: +46 (0) 70 661 60 05Email: hw@flatcapital.comAntonio Melani, CFOTel: +46 (0) 72 221 81 32Email: am@flatcapital.comFor more information, please go to Flat Capital's website www.flatcapital.comNote: This is a non-official translation of the Swedish original text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.