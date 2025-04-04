Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 avril/April 2025) - Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (SPS) has announced a name and symbol change to Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (HYPE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on April 8, 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 7, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Sweet Poison Spirits Inc. (SPS) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (HYPE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 8 avril 2025.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin de la journée du 7 avril 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 8 avril/April 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: SPS New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: HYPE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 44916F 10 7 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 44916F 10 7 1 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 87043J203/CA87043J2039

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)