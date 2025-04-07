WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ki Corp. and Public Storage (PSA) announced that they have submitted a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all of the outstanding stapled securities of Abacus Storage King (ASK.AX) that are not already held by Ki or its subsidiaries for A$1.47 per stapled security. The Ki Group is currently ASK's major securityholder and each of Ki and Public Storage would have approximately 50% interest following the transaction.Abacus Storage King is one of the largest self-storage owners in Australia and New Zealand with approximately 126 operating properties, 21 development sites, and 75 managed/licensed properties.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX