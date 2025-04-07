Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore initiates change negotiations to adjust its structure to meet demand

7.4.2025 12:00:00 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Inside information: Gofore initiates change negotiations to adjust its structure to meet demand

Gofore plans to adjust its service and competence structure to respond to the prolonged decline in customer demand and to enhance efficiency. For this reason, Gofore is initiating change negotiations that will involve 830 employees in Finland. Gofore's Board of Directors made the decision in its meeting held today, 7 April 2025.

The estimated need for headcount reductions in the change negotiations is a maximum of 95 people in expert roles and administration. Gofore anticipates that the planned changes would bring annual savings of 7.6 million euros and strengthen the company's competitiveness while also enabling growth in areas where customer demand is expected to remain strong. Specific areas of strong demand include services related to data and artificial intelligence, as well as cybersecurity, architecture, ERP, project and technology management services.

The negotiations will begin on 14 April 2025 and are expected to conclude by the end of May. Gofore Group companies Creanex Oy, Rebase Consulting Oy, and Sleek Oy are excluded from the negotiations.

Gofore's Board of Directors does not see a need to change the long-term financial targets that Gofore announced on 18 December 2024.

"We have been operating in a market of weakening customer demand since 2023. The prevailing view in the market is currently that instead of a rapid recovery, demand is beginning to pick up gradually. The uncertainty related to the beginning of 2025 that we previously anticipated has materialized, and demand has been weak in some of our service areas. This, combined with a tight competitive situation and price pressure, has resulted in chronical excess of available capacity. Therefore, we must make the difficult decision to initiate the change negotiations concerning reducing our headcount," says Gofore's CEO Mikael Nylund.

"Gofore is a growth company by strategy, and our long-term goals remain intact. The fundamental drivers behind digital transformation are still strong. In parts of our business and service areas, growth continues, and we support it with specific investments. The measures that are planned to be taken now will enable investments in the future and strengthen Gofore's ability to create exceptional customer value, which is the cornerstone of our competitiveness," says Mikael Nylund.

"Gofore's success has always been associated with strong profitability, efficiency, and the ability to operate with lean administration. We will continue to hold on to this going forward, allowing us to invest in experts working directly with clients. Therefore, our goal is also to improve the efficiency of support functions and structural billing rate by focusing on the key services that support business, growth and experts, while trimming some of the current roles," says Mikael Nylund.

