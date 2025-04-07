Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee divests Twin Sails Interactive to focus on core business

Asmodee Group AB (publ), a global leader in the tabletop games industry, has today signed an agreement to divest its video game publishing studio, Twin Sails Interactive, in line with Asmodee's focus on its core business. Twin Sails Interactive will be acquired by its current management team, ensuring continuity and a seamless transition. The divestment will have no material impact on Asmodee's financial performance.

Asmodee will continue to strategically expand its key brands into digital board games through its owned digital platform Board Game Arena and by licensing its major IPs to external video game publishers specializing in board game adaptations.

The divestment requires no regulatory approval and encompasses all 20 employees. In the fiscal year 23/24, Twin Sails Interactive represented approximately 0.5 percent of Asmodee's net sales.

For more information, contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, Asmodee

Tel: +46 768 10 22 43

E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Corporate Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About Asmodee

Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in tabletop games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories. Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,200 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest tabletop game IP catalogs with CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, Exploding Kittens® and hundreds more across a variety of digital and physical platforms. With its operational headquarters in France, Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Oceania.

Asmodee Group's B shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B.

Subscribe to all our news and financial information here.