The Diverse Income Trust plc

07th April 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 04th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

04th April 2025 90.49p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 88.93p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

07th April 2025