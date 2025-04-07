The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
The Diverse Income Trust plc
07th April 2025
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 04th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
04th April 2025 90.49p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 88.93p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
07th April 2025
