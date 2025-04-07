Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, is pleased to announce a significant milestone for its wholly owned subsidiary, 4316747 Nova Scotia Limited o/a Happy Caps Mushroom Farms ("Happy Caps").

Happy Caps has secured a purchase order with Albertsons Companies, and its well-known Safeway banner, marking the beginning of an exciting partnership to distribute its newly branded Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits. This new agreement will introduce three popular home grow kit varieties, Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster mushrooms, to 66 Safeway locations across Oregon, United States in the coming weeks.

Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits

This strategic partnership with Safeway represents a significant step forward for Happy Caps as it enters the U.S. retail market. Key details of the agreement include:

66 Safeway stores across Oregon featuring the Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits

36 units per location (12 units of each variety: Shiitake, Lion's Mane, and Oyster)

A total of 2,376 units ordered for the launch

3 floor displays placed in all 66 locations to maximize product visibility

198 new points of distribution within Safeway's Oregon stores

The Happy Caps kits will be merchandised in the Produce section of the stores

New U.S. specific packaging featuring "Made in the USA" and "Certified Organic" labels

Made with Pride in Oregon, in collaboration with Trailbridge Farms, a local Oregon farm

"We're very excited to be working with Safeway to bring our Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits to Oregon consumers for our first U.S. retail launch," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "We are also extremely proud of this milestone and confident in the potential for further expansion, especially considering that Albertsons Companies operates over 2,200 stores across the United States. Partnering with Trailbridge Farms, in Oregon, has allowed us to maintain product freshness, reduce tariff impacts, and improve margins."

Happy Caps, renowned for its innovative mushroom home grow kits, has continually gained traction in the retail sector. With the addition of 66 Safeway locations across Oregon, U.S., in the coming weeks, Happy Caps has successfully secured placement (with seasonal orders) in over 430 retail stores across North America, including major retail chains and boutique health and garden stores. This U.S. expansion underscores the growing demand for innovative fresh mushroom products in the health and wellness market.

Happy Caps continues to explore opportunities with major retailers across North America, further expanding its distribution network and bringing its premium mushroom products to a wider audience.

About Happy Caps Mushroom Farm

Happy Caps is an urban gourmet mushroom farm specializing in quality 'grow your own mushroom kits'. www.HappyCaps.ca - HappyCapsUSA.com

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe.

