Groundbreaking and major precedent setting milestone as first global shipment, via USA Controlled Substances import permit, of naturally occurring Psilocybin from Red Light Holland's facility in Europe successfully delivered to the Company's Partner FDA-Compliant and DEA-Registered Irvine Labs in California

Psilocybin potency testing and implementation of advanced shelf life extension protocols are immediately underway

Red Light Holland and Irvine Labs combined goal is to develop a commercialized and standardized psilocybin product that can be legally sold to emerging markets and used in government-funded pilot programs and clinical trials within the United States

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws is excited to announce that it has successfully shipped the Company's naturally occurring psilocybin from their facility in the Netherlands to their research and development partner, Irvine Labs Inc. ("Irvine Labs"), an FDA-compliant and DEA-registered facility in California, United States. With the DEA quota secured and United States Controlled Substances import permit approved, Irvine Labs has now successfully received Red Light Holland's natural psilocybin products, grown in the company's facility in the Netherlands.

The United States controlled substances approved global shipment represents a major groundbreaking milestone in the partnership between the two companies. Potency testing and implementation of advanced shelf life extension protocols are currently underway.

"We are thrilled to announce this historic milestone in our partnership with Irvine Labs, as they have now successfully received the first global shipment, approved by a United States Controlled Substances import permit, of our naturally derived psilocybin from our Netherlands facility," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. "This delivery sets a huge precedent and represents a major advancement in our collaboration which brings us significantly closer to our goal of developing high-quality microdosing capsules aimed at global distribution."

Shaun Land, President of Irvine Labs, added, "Receiving the first shipment of psilocybin materials from Red Light Holland's Netherlands facility represents a critical milestone in our collaboration. With the raw materials now in our lab, we will immediately begin comprehensive potency testing followed by testing of our proprietary preservation processes designed to significantly extend shelf life. Our existing 2025 DEA quota provides capacity for larger shipments as we scale our research and development efforts. We have extensive experience working with naturally derived pharmaceutical ingredients and are excited to support Red Light Holland's microdosing program with our expertise in manufacturing and compliance, aiming to extend these innovative products' stability and shelf life."

The preservation of psilocybin from naturally derived compounds presents unique challenges in product development and manufacturing. Through Red Light Holland's partnership with Irvine Labs and the implementation of proprietary preservation technology, Red Light Holland aims to overcome these challenges by developing precise dehydration, manufacturing and storage protocols that maintain the integrity of natural compounds while significantly extending product shelf life. Combined with research into advanced packaging solutions, these innovations represent a comprehensive approach to ensuring product stability and quality throughout the supply chain.

Irvine lab existing 2025 DEA quota allocation allows for scaling of the R&D process following this first shipment from Red Light Holland and larger shipments are currently being planned.

About Irvine Labs

Irvine Labs was established in 1997. Since 2013, Irvine Labs has had a significant investment in medical research and development through its Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Division with a focus on natural medicines, including cannabis, cannabinoids, psilocybin, herbs and other sources of natural medicines. Irvine Labs is licensed for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug manufacturing by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). Irvine Labs is a DEA Schedule 1 Bulk drug manufacturer, importer and exporter (including marijuana, THC, extracts, psilocybin, psilocin, DET, DMT, LSD, Peyote and Mescaline, and Schedule 1-5 testing lab.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Note

The Company cannot make medical claims and is purely in a R&D phase with its partners Irvine Labs Inc.

