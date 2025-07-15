Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, as well as a premium brand of psilocybin truffles in the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws proudly announces its Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy, led by cryptocurrency titan Scott Melker, "The Wolf of All Streets". This bold initiative aligns the Company's commitment to decentralization and deregulation with the progressive, freedom-driven spirit of psilocybin users and Bitcoin advocates, cementing Red Light Holland as a pioneer in the psychedelics industry. Having navigated challenges with traditional banking, including being debanked by a Tier 1 bank, the Company has embraced Bitcoin as a resilient store of value, complementing its current robust banking through modern online accounts.

Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy: Empowering a Decentralized Future

Red Light Holland is boldly integrating Bitcoin into its financial strategy, allocating up to C$2 million to Bitcoin and related assets. This move reflects the Company's dedication to empowering individuals through decentralized systems, resonating with the forward-thinking ethos of psilocybin and crypto communities who champion deregulation and personal sovereignty. After facing debanking by a Tier 1 bank, Red Light Holland has turned to exploring Bitcoin as a decentralized solution to bolster financial resilience, a strategy that aligns seamlessly with its current stable banking through modern online platforms.

Key elements of the strategy include strategic investments up to C$250,000 per tranche, including an initial tranche on June 23, 2025, in which the Company invested C$210,000 in a Bitcoin ETF, already delivering an impressive return, proving the strategy's strength.

Scott Melker to Lead Red Light Holland's Bitcoin Strategy

Red Light Holland is pleased to announce it has engaged Scott Melker, a crypto luminary with over 1 million followers on X (@ScottMelker), as its Senior Advisor, Crypto Czar, effective July 14, 2025. As host of "The Wolf of All Streets Podcast," Melker will lead the Company's Bitcoin investment strategy, leveraging his market expertise to guide strategic allocations and enhance Red Light Holland's credibility in the crypto space.

"As a people-first company, we're all about empowering individuals through decentralization and deregulation," said CEO Todd Shapiro. "Psilocybin users and Bitcoin holders are visionaries who crave mental and financial freedom. After navigating debanking by a Tier 1 bank, we embraced Bitcoin as our store of value, proving our resilience. With our $210,000 Bitcoin ETF investment on June 23, 2025, already up significantly, and adding expert Scott Melker to lead our crypto strategy, we're not just joining the revolution - we're igniting it, uniting psychedelics and Bitcoin for the people."

Melker added, "Red Light Holland's pivot to Bitcoin after banking challenges is pure grit and vision. This isn't just about smart investments; it's about building a decentralized future where people hold the power. I'm fired up to lead their Bitcoin strategy and help make Red Light Holland a beacon in both psychedelics and crypto."

A New Era of Leadership

With Scott Melker steering its Bitcoin strategy, Red Light Holland is poised to lead as the first legal retail psychedelics company with a Bitcoin-native narrative. This move diversifies its financial portfolio while amplifying its mission to unite the progressive communities of psilocybin and cryptocurrency in a shared pursuit of freedom, resilience, and innovation.

This Bitcoin strategy positions Red Light Holland alongside Bitcoin-native giants like MicroStrategy, Tesla, Coinbase, and Galaxy Digital. Beyond an inflation hedge, it's a commitment to a decentralized future, enabling innovations like Bitcoin payments for Red Light Holland's portfolio brands (Happy Caps, Maka, and iMicrodose) and attracting intriguing minds who value freedom and innovation.

As Senior Advisor leading the Company's Bitcoin strategy, Mr. Melker will receive 3,333,333 restricted stock units of the Company (the "RSUs"), pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan approved at the Company's annual, general and special meeting held on October 31, 2024, vesting in four equal tranches of over 12 months. The common shares underlying the RSUs set out above are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland produces and sells functional mushrooms and mushroom grow kits in North America and Europe, and premium psilocybin truffles in the Netherlands' legal recreational market. As a people-centric company, it is dedicated to driving wellness, financial empowerment, and decentralized innovation.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including its plans to relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker and the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to carryout its plans relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker and achieve the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to carryout its plans relating to the Bitcoin strategy and to work with Scott Melker and achieve the stated goals of this consultant relationship.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258833

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.