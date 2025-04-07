BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - KION GROUP AG (KGX.DE), Monday announced that the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans Peter Ring, will not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting when his term of office expires on May 27, 2025.Hans Peter Ring will be succeeded by Mohsen Sohi, who currently serves as CEO of Freudenberg SE and Spokesman of the Board of Management of Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft.Currently, Kion's stock is trading at 30.88 euros, down 2 percent on the XETRA.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX