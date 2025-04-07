Energy groups RWE and PPC have announced two new solar plants in the prefecture of Central Macedonia, northern Greece, to be developed by their joint venture company, Meton Energy SA. German energy company RWE Renewables and Greek power utility PPC Renewables have announced plans to build two solar plants in the prefecture of Central Macedonia, northern Greece. The projects will be developed by Meton Energy SA, a joint venture of the two energy groups. Together, the Kotyli and Neo Syrakio solar plants will have a combined capacity of 567 MW, generating enough electricity each year to power more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...