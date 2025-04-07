Nanterre, 7 April 2025

VINCI signs the first public-private partnership (PPP) contract for electricity transmission in Australia

Financial closing of the first electricity transmission PPP in Australia

Design/construction and operation/maintenance until 2060 of 240km of HV lines, some eight substations and other infrastructure in New South Wales

The ACEREZ partnership, made up of VINCI through its subsidiary Cobra IS, ACCIONA and the local energy distributor Endeavour Energy, has finalized the financial closing with the New South Wales (NSW) Government for the first electricity transmission PPP in Australia.

The 35-year PPP covers financing, design, construction, operation and maintenance of 240 km of 330 kV and 500 kV transmission lines, together with some eight substations and the connecting infrastructure to renewable energy plants (photovoltaic and onshore wind).

The project will deliver 4.5 GW of new network capacity by 2028, enough to power 2 million homes.

It is part of the first Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) - combining electricity production and storage - chosen by the NSW government to replace coal-fired power plants as they reach their end of life.

This REZ in the Central-West Orana region is expected to create around 5,000 jobs at peak works phase and is expected to bring up to AUS$20 billion in private investment into the region by 2030.

Cobra IS, which has long-standing, recognized expertise in electricity transmission, notably in Brazil,

is now deploying its know-how in the huge Australian market.

