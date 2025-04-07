Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07
7 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 644.132p. The highest price paid per share was 672.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,104,662 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,093,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
246
659.000
16:03:20
716
659.200
16:03:05
76
659.200
16:03:05
727
659.000
16:02:25
762
660.000
16:02:10
735
657.000
15:59:59
767
656.400
15:58:45
713
657.000
15:57:23
775
657.600
15:56:09
810
657.800
15:55:04
816
656.200
15:52:32
694
654.000
15:51:01
799
651.800
15:50:14
805
652.800
15:47:05
765
653.800
15:46:09
768
653.400
15:44:10
684
653.200
15:43:34
732
652.000
15:40:40
669
652.800
15:39:16
686
653.400
15:39:02
795
654.400
15:37:04
710
655.800
15:36:01
776
658.600
15:34:30
713
656.800
15:32:11
786
657.200
15:32:11
784
655.000
15:28:52
763
659.200
15:28:11
802
660.200
15:27:13
738
658.000
15:24:49
776
663.000
15:23:07
720
663.600
15:22:05
754
667.600
15:20:04
716
672.400
15:18:21
727
672.600
15:18:21
283
668.600
15:15:48
162
668.600
15:15:48
223
668.600
15:15:48
724
668.600
15:15:48
718
668.600
15:15:48
758
657.400
15:12:11
4
649.800
15:09:04
776
649.800
15:09:04
790
648.800
15:07:46
740
649.600
15:06:33
759
649.600
15:04:32
734
650.400
15:03:28
674
651.200
15:01:59
740
653.200
15:01:14
206
652.800
15:00:00
501
652.600
15:00:00
21
653.000
14:59:01
602
653.000
14:59:01
53
653.000
14:59:01
794
651.600
14:56:59
730
651.000
14:55:43
789
650.600
14:54:46
752
649.200
14:53:01
688
647.200
14:51:47
663
645.400
14:49:45
165
645.200
14:48:21
501
645.200
14:48:21
793
645.000
14:48:21
732
644.200
14:47:54
777
641.200
14:45:13
674
641.200
14:44:14
678
641.600
14:42:28
817
641.400
14:40:32
670
641.400
14:40:32
460
640.800
14:38:55
226
640.800
14:38:09
702
641.200
14:37:40
761
642.600
14:35:27
668
643.400
14:34:49
741
643.400
14:33:31
794
643.600
14:32:12
802
643.000
14:31:19
683
642.600
14:30:12
770
644.800
14:28:08
767
645.000
14:26:07
773
647.200
14:23:57
713
647.800
14:23:52
700
649.400
14:18:35
700
649.600
14:17:39
697
649.600
14:13:58
664
649.800
14:12:49
735
648.800
14:09:52
208
649.600
14:06:30
465
649.600
14:06:30
674
649.800
14:04:56
273
650.000
13:58:44
501
650.000
13:58:44
734
649.800
13:58:44
654
650.600
13:56:49
128
650.600
13:56:49
754
651.000
13:56:14
282
648.600
13:51:27
393
648.600
13:51:27
808
649.800
13:49:49
535
646.600
13:47:20
286
646.600
13:47:20
696
647.400
13:44:35
667
647.600
13:42:33
661
647.200
13:40:17
692
646.800
13:37:59
730
647.800
13:36:54
765
646.000
13:34:16
707
645.800
13:32:53
697
647.000
13:31:29
796
649.000
13:30:58
664
647.800
13:29:45
806
646.600
13:28:32
746
645.400
13:25:27
743
645.400
13:23:35
686
644.400
13:19:51
95
644.400
13:17:29
564
644.400
13:17:29
720
643.400
13:13:49
818
644.600
13:09:14
691
645.200
13:06:28
685
645.200
13:03:07
586
642.600
13:00:15
74
642.600
13:00:15
804
643.200
12:58:31
662
642.200
12:54:03
738
642.400
12:50:26
680
643.400
12:47:23
699
643.400
12:43:49
806
643.800
12:39:58
698
643.400
12:36:30
733
645.000
12:32:29
747
647.000
12:29:58
761
646.000
12:25:05
753
645.800
12:20:56
756
644.800
12:18:08
683
644.600
12:15:08
4
645.600
12:11:01
777
645.600
12:11:01
752
647.000
12:10:24
675
646.000
12:06:57
677
646.000
12:06:57
823
642.800
12:00:07
724
643.000
11:56:50
819
642.800
11:52:55
802
643.600
11:49:46
38
643.600
11:46:05
399
643.600
11:46:05
222
643.600
11:46:05
672
643.800
11:45:04
764
641.200
11:38:19
400
640.800
11:36:10
695
641.600
11:34:14
25
642.800
11:25:33
650
642.800
11:25:33
757
642.600
11:25:33
345
642.200
11:23:26
444
642.200
11:23:26
822
641.600
11:18:35
729
640.800
11:15:30
773
641.000
11:12:47
717
639.000
11:08:53
697
639.200
11:04:36
38
639.200
11:04:36
823
637.000
11:00:48
708
636.400
10:57:56
746
637.800
10:54:30
557
637.000
10:51:13
140
637.000
10:51:13
336
637.400
10:47:42
460
637.400
10:47:42
694
637.400
10:46:08
643
637.800
10:43:25
40
637.800
10:43:25
702
639.200
10:40:36
111
639.200
10:40:36
10
639.200
10:40:36
716
638.600
10:38:30
720
638.800
10:35:32
505
637.400
10:32:51
222
637.400
10:32:51
715
636.600
10:31:02
719
634.200
10:27:20
818
632.200
10:24:10
670
632.600
10:21:39
814
635.000
10:18:25
687
634.600
10:16:43
725
635.400
10:15:43
661
635.800
10:14:20
766
637.000
10:13:25
662
634.200
10:10:19
178
634.800
10:07:26
619
634.800
10:07:26
778
634.600
10:05:19
409
636.200
10:00:42
136
636.200
10:00:42
237
636.200
10:00:42
88
636.600
09:59:42
214
636.600
09:59:42
365
636.600
09:59:42
709
636.600
09:59:42
816
637.800
09:54:48
744
637.200
09:52:21
820
636.800
09:50:35
791
634.200
09:45:06
740
633.800
09:43:53
814
634.000
09:41:00
607
634.800
09:38:05
144
634.800
09:38:05
803
636.400
09:35:25
688
636.400
09:33:47
128
636.400
09:33:47
141
636.000
09:30:35
556
636.000
09:30:35
736
636.200
09:28:40
693
637.000
09:26:23
336
638.400
09:24:00
373
638.400
09:24:00
729
636.600
09:22:24
738
635.600
09:18:28
775
632.400
09:16:00
721
633.000
09:14:34
709
633.000
09:11:22
701
637.200
09:08:23
794
636.600
09:05:37
241
634.800
09:03:54
473
634.800
09:03:54
726
634.800
09:00:23
667
634.600
08:58:29
782
636.000
08:54:50
350
636.600
08:53:17
330
636.600
08:53:17
470
638.200
08:50:56
209
638.200
08:50:56
776
638.600
08:47:41
814
639.800
08:47:13
614
637.800
08:43:07
112
637.800
08:43:07
706
636.200
08:41:07
811
634.600
08:39:16
675
635.200
08:35:52
774
636.200
08:33:41
681
634.600
08:31:13
689
635.400
08:29:24
765
635.400
08:26:30
687
635.600
08:24:33
776
634.800
08:21:45
812
635.400
08:19:05
673
634.200
08:17:56
206
632.200
08:16:04
587
632.200
08:16:04
443
633.000
08:14:56
280
633.000
08:14:56
803
629.600
08:11:51
677
627.800
08:10:25
669
628.800
08:09:57
797
628.800
08:07:51
677
628.200
08:05:26
673
627.400
08:03:42
711
627.400
08:03:42
710
631.400
08:01:03
736
639.200
08:00:17
24
639.200
08:00:17
1098
640.000
08:00:16