Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Montag, 07.04.2025
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
07.04.25
18:36 Uhr
7,650 Euro
-0,100
-1,29 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5507,70018:42
7,5507,65018:44
PR Newswire
07.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

7 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 160,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 644.132p. The highest price paid per share was 672.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 627.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0205% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,104,662 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 780,093,381. Rightmove holds 10,856,037 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

246

659.000

16:03:20

716

659.200

16:03:05

76

659.200

16:03:05

727

659.000

16:02:25

762

660.000

16:02:10

735

657.000

15:59:59

767

656.400

15:58:45

713

657.000

15:57:23

775

657.600

15:56:09

810

657.800

15:55:04

816

656.200

15:52:32

694

654.000

15:51:01

799

651.800

15:50:14

805

652.800

15:47:05

765

653.800

15:46:09

768

653.400

15:44:10

684

653.200

15:43:34

732

652.000

15:40:40

669

652.800

15:39:16

686

653.400

15:39:02

795

654.400

15:37:04

710

655.800

15:36:01

776

658.600

15:34:30

713

656.800

15:32:11

786

657.200

15:32:11

784

655.000

15:28:52

763

659.200

15:28:11

802

660.200

15:27:13

738

658.000

15:24:49

776

663.000

15:23:07

720

663.600

15:22:05

754

667.600

15:20:04

716

672.400

15:18:21

727

672.600

15:18:21

283

668.600

15:15:48

162

668.600

15:15:48

223

668.600

15:15:48

724

668.600

15:15:48

718

668.600

15:15:48

758

657.400

15:12:11

4

649.800

15:09:04

776

649.800

15:09:04

790

648.800

15:07:46

740

649.600

15:06:33

759

649.600

15:04:32

734

650.400

15:03:28

674

651.200

15:01:59

740

653.200

15:01:14

206

652.800

15:00:00

501

652.600

15:00:00

21

653.000

14:59:01

602

653.000

14:59:01

53

653.000

14:59:01

794

651.600

14:56:59

730

651.000

14:55:43

789

650.600

14:54:46

752

649.200

14:53:01

688

647.200

14:51:47

663

645.400

14:49:45

165

645.200

14:48:21

501

645.200

14:48:21

793

645.000

14:48:21

732

644.200

14:47:54

777

641.200

14:45:13

674

641.200

14:44:14

678

641.600

14:42:28

817

641.400

14:40:32

670

641.400

14:40:32

460

640.800

14:38:55

226

640.800

14:38:09

702

641.200

14:37:40

761

642.600

14:35:27

668

643.400

14:34:49

741

643.400

14:33:31

794

643.600

14:32:12

802

643.000

14:31:19

683

642.600

14:30:12

770

644.800

14:28:08

767

645.000

14:26:07

773

647.200

14:23:57

713

647.800

14:23:52

700

649.400

14:18:35

700

649.600

14:17:39

697

649.600

14:13:58

664

649.800

14:12:49

735

648.800

14:09:52

208

649.600

14:06:30

465

649.600

14:06:30

674

649.800

14:04:56

273

650.000

13:58:44

501

650.000

13:58:44

734

649.800

13:58:44

654

650.600

13:56:49

128

650.600

13:56:49

754

651.000

13:56:14

282

648.600

13:51:27

393

648.600

13:51:27

808

649.800

13:49:49

535

646.600

13:47:20

286

646.600

13:47:20

696

647.400

13:44:35

667

647.600

13:42:33

661

647.200

13:40:17

692

646.800

13:37:59

730

647.800

13:36:54

765

646.000

13:34:16

707

645.800

13:32:53

697

647.000

13:31:29

796

649.000

13:30:58

664

647.800

13:29:45

806

646.600

13:28:32

746

645.400

13:25:27

743

645.400

13:23:35

686

644.400

13:19:51

95

644.400

13:17:29

564

644.400

13:17:29

720

643.400

13:13:49

818

644.600

13:09:14

691

645.200

13:06:28

685

645.200

13:03:07

586

642.600

13:00:15

74

642.600

13:00:15

804

643.200

12:58:31

662

642.200

12:54:03

738

642.400

12:50:26

680

643.400

12:47:23

699

643.400

12:43:49

806

643.800

12:39:58

698

643.400

12:36:30

733

645.000

12:32:29

747

647.000

12:29:58

761

646.000

12:25:05

753

645.800

12:20:56

756

644.800

12:18:08

683

644.600

12:15:08

4

645.600

12:11:01

777

645.600

12:11:01

752

647.000

12:10:24

675

646.000

12:06:57

677

646.000

12:06:57

823

642.800

12:00:07

724

643.000

11:56:50

819

642.800

11:52:55

802

643.600

11:49:46

38

643.600

11:46:05

399

643.600

11:46:05

222

643.600

11:46:05

672

643.800

11:45:04

764

641.200

11:38:19

400

640.800

11:36:10

695

641.600

11:34:14

25

642.800

11:25:33

650

642.800

11:25:33

757

642.600

11:25:33

345

642.200

11:23:26

444

642.200

11:23:26

822

641.600

11:18:35

729

640.800

11:15:30

773

641.000

11:12:47

717

639.000

11:08:53

697

639.200

11:04:36

38

639.200

11:04:36

823

637.000

11:00:48

708

636.400

10:57:56

746

637.800

10:54:30

557

637.000

10:51:13

140

637.000

10:51:13

336

637.400

10:47:42

460

637.400

10:47:42

694

637.400

10:46:08

643

637.800

10:43:25

40

637.800

10:43:25

702

639.200

10:40:36

111

639.200

10:40:36

10

639.200

10:40:36

716

638.600

10:38:30

720

638.800

10:35:32

505

637.400

10:32:51

222

637.400

10:32:51

715

636.600

10:31:02

719

634.200

10:27:20

818

632.200

10:24:10

670

632.600

10:21:39

814

635.000

10:18:25

687

634.600

10:16:43

725

635.400

10:15:43

661

635.800

10:14:20

766

637.000

10:13:25

662

634.200

10:10:19

178

634.800

10:07:26

619

634.800

10:07:26

778

634.600

10:05:19

409

636.200

10:00:42

136

636.200

10:00:42

237

636.200

10:00:42

88

636.600

09:59:42

214

636.600

09:59:42

365

636.600

09:59:42

709

636.600

09:59:42

816

637.800

09:54:48

744

637.200

09:52:21

820

636.800

09:50:35

791

634.200

09:45:06

740

633.800

09:43:53

814

634.000

09:41:00

607

634.800

09:38:05

144

634.800

09:38:05

803

636.400

09:35:25

688

636.400

09:33:47

128

636.400

09:33:47

141

636.000

09:30:35

556

636.000

09:30:35

736

636.200

09:28:40

693

637.000

09:26:23

336

638.400

09:24:00

373

638.400

09:24:00

729

636.600

09:22:24

738

635.600

09:18:28

775

632.400

09:16:00

721

633.000

09:14:34

709

633.000

09:11:22

701

637.200

09:08:23

794

636.600

09:05:37

241

634.800

09:03:54

473

634.800

09:03:54

726

634.800

09:00:23

667

634.600

08:58:29

782

636.000

08:54:50

350

636.600

08:53:17

330

636.600

08:53:17

470

638.200

08:50:56

209

638.200

08:50:56

776

638.600

08:47:41

814

639.800

08:47:13

614

637.800

08:43:07

112

637.800

08:43:07

706

636.200

08:41:07

811

634.600

08:39:16

675

635.200

08:35:52

774

636.200

08:33:41

681

634.600

08:31:13

689

635.400

08:29:24

765

635.400

08:26:30

687

635.600

08:24:33

776

634.800

08:21:45

812

635.400

08:19:05

673

634.200

08:17:56

206

632.200

08:16:04

587

632.200

08:16:04

443

633.000

08:14:56

280

633.000

08:14:56

803

629.600

08:11:51

677

627.800

08:10:25

669

628.800

08:09:57

797

628.800

08:07:51

677

628.200

08:05:26

673

627.400

08:03:42

711

627.400

08:03:42

710

631.400

08:01:03

736

639.200

08:00:17

24

639.200

08:00:17

1098

640.000

08:00:16


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.