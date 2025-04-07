u-blox AG
Thalwil, Switzerland - 7 April 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has divested its dual mode cellular-satellite communications business - along with a core development team - to Trident IoT, Inc., California, for an undisclosed amount.
This transaction follows u-blox's recent divestment of its Cellular business in March 2025, which did not include the dual mode cellular-satellite communications business.
Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated: "We are pleased to have found a partner in Trident IoT, enabling continuity for our customers and ensuring our talented engineers can continue driving innovation in satellite communication technologies. This move aligns with our strategic focus on our Locate business."
Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT, added: "We are thrilled to acquire this proven technology and the skilled team behind it. As satellite communications play an increasingly critical role in the IoT industry, this acquisition positions Trident IoT to capitalize on growing market opportunities.
