BTS Group, a leading investor in global communications and technology, has announced a strategic investment inZIM Connections(ZIM), a gateway to global eSIM connectivity for businesses and consumers worldwide.

This investment establishes a collaboration between BTS, a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players owned by BTS Group, and ZIM, a frontrunner in global eSIM solutions. By leveraging the complementary strengths of both companies, this partnership will drive enhanced global connectivity solutions through eSIM technology for operators and end users.

"The global eSIM market is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections estimating an increase from $4.8 billion in 2023 to $34.6 billion by 2033*. With smartphone eSIM adoption expected to reach 76% by 2030**, this investment represents a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing segments in telecom," said Rafael Olloqui, CEO and Co-Founder of BTS Group. "As global travel and eSIM adoption accelerate, we're helping operators capitalize on emerging roaming opportunities."

Through this partnership, BTS will leverage its extensive relationships with mobile network operators (MNOs) to bring direct mobile connectivity to ZIM. This will improve end user experience by enabling faster, more reliable mobile access across regions, while also creating new revenue opportunities for mobile providers by driving global eSIM roaming traffic from global users and travelers to their networks.

"This move into eSIM is a key part of our broader strategy to support MNOs as they shift toward digital assets, particularly internationally," noted Andrés Proaño, Chief Revenue Officer of BTS. "It complements other digital solutions we've introduced-such as Mobile ID and cloud-based services-by enabling operators to unlock new sources of value in an increasingly digital and mobile world."

Additionally, BTS will offer a white-label eSIM app and platform, powered by ZIM, to its operator partners. This solution enables MNOs to rapidly launch a branded, customer-facing eSIM app connected to their existing backend infrastructure-without complex integration or in-house development-while maintaining ownership of the underlying connectivity and giving them full visibility and control over their users. Supporting coverage in 200+ global destinations, the app provides end users with a dashboard interface to manage their eSIMs, while allowing operators to maintain their brand presence and extend their reach to roamers or other customer segments.

"Joining forces with BTS allows us to scale our technology and reach, making seamless, high-quality mobile connectivity accessible to more users and businesses around the world," emphasized Giulia Acchioni Mena, Co-Founder and COO of ZIM Connections. "With BTS as a strategic partner, we can bring our white-label eSIM solution to a broader range of operators-making it easy for them to deliver global coverage while eliminating the technical complexities traditionally associated with eSIM implementation."

This collaboration combines BTS' direct connections to MNOs and operational expertise with ZIM's advanced eSIM platform and technology. Together, they enable operators to deliver seamless mobile connectivity with less complexity and greater efficiency-unlocking new opportunities in a rapidly evolving global market.

About BTS Group

BTS Group is a leading investment group driving innovation and growth in the global communications and technology sectors. Through its portfolio of companies, BTS Group enables advanced solutions in voice, cloud telephony, messaging, omnichannel, identity, eSIM connectivity, and digital transformation, serving operators, enterprises, and digital players worldwide. With a strategic vision focused on scalability, technological excellence, and long-term value creation, BTS Group fosters the development of next-generation communication solutions and accelerates industry-wide innovation.

About BTS

Owned by BTS Group, BTS is a leading global provider, technology enabler, and trusted partner to CommTech players. Leveraging its proprietary S1 Platform, an international network of 400+ partners, and 180+ direct links, BTS delivers advanced solutions across Global Connectivity, Smart Voice, Identity, Managed Communications, Omnichannel, Protection, and Analytics-driving growth for Operators, MNOs, CPaaS, and Hyperscalers. BTS powers 18+ billion voice minutes annually, enables the delivery of 500M+ messages worldwide, and provides extensive cloud numbers coverage in 90+ hard-to-reach markets, ensuring seamless and secure global communications.

About ZIM Connections

ZIM Connections is the Gateway to Global eSIM Connectivity for Businesses and Customers Worldwide. ZIM provides seamless international connectivity solutions that help businesses and individuals stay connected effortlessly. By offering a plug-and-play eSIM platform with global coverage in over 200 destinations, ZIM simplifies connectivity management and enables telecom providers to expand their services without complex integration.

* The Business Research Company

**GSMA Intelligence

