Magna International Inc.: Magna to Showcase Advanced Innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025

Magna's vehicle technologies and high-performance parts and systems to be on display

Key focus areas include sustainable innovations, ADAS, personalized brand experiences and complete vehicle solutions

Press conference on April 24 at Magna Booth 2BC011 in Hall 2.2

SHANGHAI, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 65 years, Magna has been at the forefront of automotive innovation. For the first time, the company will exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2025, presenting essential vehicle technologies and high-performance parts and systems that are poised to drive the next generation of automotive advancements.

Magna's strategic roadmap for the future of mobility will be on display at booth 2BC011 in hall 2.2, where the company will also host a press conference at 09:30 on April 24th (Beijing time).

"Magna is committed to driving the future of mobility with advanced systems and components that enhance consumer experiences," said Sharath Reddy, Senior Vice President, Corporate R&D at Magna. "At Auto Shanghai 2025, we will showcase industry-leading innovations that demonstrate our commitment to helping domestic and global automakers thrive in the region and beyond."

Magna's exhibit will focus on four key areas: Sustainable Innovations, Holistic ADAS Systems, Personalized Brand Experiences and Complete Vehicle Solutions. Attendees will see the company's comprehensive powertrain technologies, reconfigurable seating solution, modular SmartAccess power doors, integrated cabin monitoring systems and more.

Today, Magna boasts nearly 70 manufacturing facilities and employs over 30,000 people in China. In 2024, Magna's sales in China increased by 15%, with approximately 60% of these sales coming from domestic OEMs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11ecb84c-ae5f-4272-8e82-3b2c0cb88636