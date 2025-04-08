Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced the filing on April 7, 2025 of its 2024 Universal Registration Document (URD) in English with the French market authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers, or AMF).

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

The 2024 annual financial report;

The management report;

The report on corporate governance; and

The description of the share buyback program.

The Universal Registration Document may be consulted on the Company's website (www.gensight-biologics.com), "Investors" section, and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

