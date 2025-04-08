Hilbert Group Appoints Former Saxo Bank CIO Steen Jakobsen to Board of Directors

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced today that Steen Jakobsen, former Chief Investment Officer of Saxo Bank, will join the company's Board of Directors, effective following the company's Annual General Meeting on May 23.

Jakobsen was a key figure in the journey that transformed Saxo Bank from a smaller broker into a global leader with over 1.2 million clients. Over his more than 20 years at Saxo Bank, he played a pivotal role in establishing the institution's reputation for insightful financial research and thought-provoking analysis. His blend of macroeconomic research and actionable trading insights helped position Saxo Bank as a trusted source for investors and traders globally. Prior to Saxo Bank, Jakobsen held senior positions at Citibank, Chase Manhattan, and UBS.

Barnali Biswal, Hilbert Group CEO, said: "We are excited to welcome Steen to our Board. His depth of experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue scaling our digital asset strategies and accelerating the development of COIN360 and our broader DeFi ecosystem."

Steen Jakobsen commented: "Hilbert operates at one of the most exciting intersections in finance-where quantitative innovation meets blockchain technology. I look forward to supporting the team as we shape the next phase of growth and unlock new opportunities in digital finance."

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

