Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that deeper drilling at Elora has intersected a new zone with significant visible gold ("VG"). This newly discovered section is a hanging wall structure of folded sheared basalts and represents the most significant amount of VG that Dryden Gold has intersected to date. This new discovery is further evidence that the Dryden District hosts a strong Archean lode gold system like Red Lake, Kirkland Lake and Timmins Districts. The Company is awaiting assays to fully evaluate this structure to determine further testing within the current 15,000-meter drill program. Current drill hole targets at Elora are testing down plunge at true depths between 250 and 400 meters. The next drill targets in Dryden Gold's fully funded 2025 exploration program will also test further down-plunge potential of Elora and along strike northeast to the historic Laurentian Mine.

Figure 1

For more information on the Gold Rock Camp: https://drydengold.com/project/gold-rock-project/

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/247734_1358df7e846729bc_001full.jpg

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold stated "We continue to make high-grade gold discoveries within the Gold Rock Camp. This new zone shows the potential for hanging wall and footwall mineralized structures to host significant gold mineralization similar to our discoveries last year on the Big Master System. With permits in hand, we will now move northeast and begin to fully test Elora, at depth and along strike, where we have identified multiple targets. This will be a pivotal year for Dryden Gold as we also drill test regional targets at Mud Lake, Sherridon and Hyndman. With a fully funded exploration program for 2025, shareholders should expect drill results and other news flow on a very consistent basis into the fall. Our goal this year is to show the true district potential of this amazing under-explored property".

The newly intercepted gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 indicates a new zone of hanging wall mineralization approximately 80 meters from main Elora target zone (Figure 2). The geology team had made a similar discovery on the Big Master gold system through our robust geological and sampling protocols in the 2024 exploration program. Multiple parallel mineralized structures are another striking similarity to the Red Lake Mine. The Elora Gold System is hosted within sheared mafic volcanic rocks as part of the Elora-Jubilee shear (Figure 2). This new mineralization is in the hanging wall of the main target in a folded quartz vein within the sheared basalt unit. The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. The Company will continue to test Gold Rock for additional parallel mineralized structures.

Figure 2: Left Cross-section of hole KW-25-003 with mineralized structures. Right Map of Gold Rock area showing mineralized structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/247734_1358df7e846729bc_002full.jpg

Drilling Elora at Depth

The 2025 drill program began in late March testing the depth of the extension of the mineralized structure on the Elora Gold System. At Gold Rock, the Company has two main objectives to test this year. First, to show that the Elora and Big Master gold systems in the Gold Rock Camp have deep roots like other Archean lode gold systems at Red Lake, Kirkland Lake and Timmins. The program will test Elora at depths between 250 and 550 meters (Figure 3) as well as the along-strike potential of the Elora System. Second, the team is preparing to drill test the structural intersections along the Elora (Figure 2) target where the northeast trend and the more east-west trend intersect. The Company is permitted to drill the trend to the northeast up to the historic Laurentian Mine and beyond, two kilometres north to the newly discovered Mud Lake target. Initial 2025 results have been favourable on the Elora Gold System as all five deeper holes have intersected zones of sulphide mineralization and shearing at target depth. Hole KW-25-001 returned 4.00 g/t over 3.07 meters including 18.10 g/t over 0.45 meters while Hole KW-25-002 is current pending at the lab (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Long Section Elora Gold System - Main



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/247734_1358df7e846729bc_003full.jpg

For updated technical drilling details of our 2025 drill program, please click here.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247734

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.