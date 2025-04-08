The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
08th April 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 07th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
07th April 2025 88.16p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 86.60p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
