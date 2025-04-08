Gilead Sciences: The Global Health Challenge of HIV and Hepatitis B Coinfections

In 2019, Somchai, a Thai native, was 21 years old and faced a double threat to his long-term health and wellbeing. He was living with hepatitis B (HBV) and with advanced HIV.

"Since both viruses are bloodborne and transmitted in similar ways, coinfections can be quite common," says Dr. Anchalee Avihingsanon, the lead clinical researcher at the Thai Red Cross AIDS and Infectious Diseases Research Centre where Somchai sought treatment.

Anchalee is all too familiar with the prevalence and effect of coinfections as nearly 20% of the patients she sees are living with both HBV and HIV.

"We must acknowledge that HBV-HIV coinfection represents a major global public health challenge that increases morbidity and mortality beyond either infection alone," she says.

HIV-HBV coinfection rates can reach 25% in areas where both viruses are endemic, such as in Asia. In some parts of Asia, HBV is endemic with a projected 70% of the population showing serologic evidence of current or prior infection.

When Somchai first met Anchalee, he felt extremely fatigued and was also worried about what his diagnosis could mean for his partner's health.

Anchalee's long-standing career as a physician working in the community helped her address his concerns and build trust with Somchai - just as she has done with her other patients.

"They know I have their back because I'm very active within the community and among healthcare professionals to improve the management of coinfections and dispel misinformation," she says.

Fortunately, treatment options that were limited when she first began working in this area in 2008 have also since changed. These days her research is focused on driving the availability of data within those communities acutely impacted by HIV-HBV co-infections.

"We must continue to seek new scientific evidence to provide better care," says Anchalee. "People working toward eliminating formidable public health challenges, such as HIV-HBV coinfections, know that an epidemic somewhere is an epidemic everywhere."

In the meantime, Somchai, is grateful that he's been able to do better since those early days when he first met Anchalee in the clinic. "It's been more than five years and I'm getting the help I need thanks to my doctor."

