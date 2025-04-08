SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Spanish bank major Banco Santander SA (SAN), is considering options including potential sale for its 48 billion worth stake in Santander Bank Polska SA, reported Bloomberg.The bank is reportedly working with an advisor to review its 62 percent stake in the Polish unit.Santander Bank Polska SA is the third largest bank in Poland and was created in 2001 by the merger of Bank Zachodni S.A. and Wielkopolski Bank Kredytowy SA. Santander Group has been owning the Polish unit since 2011.The bank is said to be exploring investor interest in the Polish unit stake.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX