LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) announced that it is reviewing all options regarding its acquisition of steelmaking coal assets from Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L), following an ignition event last week at Anglo American's Moranbah North Mine.Peabody said it remains in conversation with Anglo American to better understand the impacts of the event. The company is preserving all rights and protections under its purchase agreements.In November 2024, Anglo American said it agreed to sell its remaining steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $3.775 billion. This cash consideration includes an upfront payment of $2.05 billion at close, and $725 million in four installments starting from one year after the closing the deal. Anglo American is also entitled to get up to $1 billion, depending on certain favorable events in the future.