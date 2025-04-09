Industry-leading asset servicer to further streamline financial reporting and improve operational efficiency for the benefit of its Private Capital clients across multiple jurisdictions

Confluence, a global technology solutions provider for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications solutions for the investment management industry, today announced that BNP Paribas' Securities Services business, a leading asset servicer, has selected Confluence Unity Financial Reporting to support its Private Capital client segment. Securities Services at BNP Paribas will use Confluence's solution to enhance the operational efficiency of its Private Capital services and automate financial reporting processes.

With Unity Financial Reporting, BNP Paribas' Securities Services business will reduce manual workarounds, streamline reporting workflows, and provide a single-user experience for its teams worldwide. This aligns with the bank's strategy to modernize financial reporting, ensuring a consistent and automated framework for its fast-growing private capital business.

"As a leading asset servicing partner, we are committed to using technology to enhance our reporting processes and deliver greater efficiency for our clients," said Laurent Durdilly, Global Head of Private Capital Securities Services, BNP Paribas. "Confluence's Unity Financial Reporting is a best-of-breed solution that will enable us to further automate workflows, reduce complexity, and scale our reporting capabilities globally."

Unity Financial Reporting is a scalable and adaptable global platform that caters to all fund segments, from the traditional Investment Company Act of 1940 and UCITS to alternatives. It reduces reliance on spreadsheets and manual workarounds, helping firms streamline compliance with evolving regulatory demands.

"As the demand for automation in financial reporting grows, we are excited to support BNP Paribas' Securities Services business in optimizing operations," said Todd Moyer, President and Chief Operating Officer at Confluence. "Unity Financial Reporting enables firms to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the end-client experience across multiple markets."

For more information about Unity Financial Reporting and Confluence's suite of Compliance, Regulatory, and Reporting solutions, visit www.confluence.com.

About Confluence

Confluence is a global leader in enterprise data and software solutions for regulatory, analytics, and investor communications. Our best-of-breed solutions make it easy and fast to create, share, and operationalize mission-critical reporting and actionable insights essential to the investment management industry. Trusted for over 30 years by the largest asset service providers, asset managers, asset owners, and investment consultants worldwide, our global team of regulatory and analytics experts delivers forward-looking innovations and market-leading solutions, adding efficiency, speed, and accuracy to everything we do. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with ~700+ employees across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, Asia, and Australia, Confluence services over 1,000 clients in more than 40 countries. For more information, visit confluence.com.

About Securities Services at BNP Paribas (securities.cib.bnpparibas

BNP Paribas' Securities Services business is a leading global custodian providing multi-asset post-trade and asset servicing solutions to buy-side and sell-side market participants, corporates and issuers. With a global reach covering 90+ markets, its custody network is one of the most extensive in the industry, enabling clients to maximise their investment opportunities worldwide. As a pillar of BNP Paribas' diversified banking model, Securities Services provides asset servicing solutions that are closely integrated with the first-class services of the Group's other business lines, in particular those of Global Banking and Global Markets. As of 31 December 2024, Securities Services had USD 13.7 trillion in assets under custody and USD 2.8 trillion in assets under administration.

Our Private Capital ServicesPrivate Capital Securities Services

The Private Capital team at BNP Paribas' Securities Services business provides a fully integrated suite of services for private capital managers, combining comprehensive fund services, depositary, financing, and hedging through a seamless, interconnected offering. With a global operating framework supported by local expertise in Europe, APAC, and the US, the team helps private capital managers scale, with a focus on innovative technology including cutting-edge digital solutions (including the bank's CapLink Private client platform) for end-to-end fund management. Its proven track record with leading industry players underscores its commitment to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions with a client-centric approach.

