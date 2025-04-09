CDC reports antimicrobial resistance is an urgent global public health threat and, in the U.S., more than 2.8 million antimicrobial resistant infections occur each year 1 .

Antibiotic resistance infections cause at least 1.27 million deaths annually worldwide1.

Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2025) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX") a nanotechnology company developing surface protection products to reduce the spread of pathogens, highlights recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") on the facts and stats of antibiotic resistance ("AR") and their continued concern about the emergence and spread of new forms of resistance and rising resistant infections in the community and healthcare.

The CDC report1, published February 4, 2025, summarizes their facts and stats including national death and infection estimates for several antimicrobial-resistant bacteria and fungi and cites estimated national costs to treat infections caused by six AR germs frequently found in healthcare at more than US$4.6 billion annually. The report also highlights a nearly 5-fold increase in cases of a drug-resistant yeast, Candida auris ("C. auris"), which can cause severe illness, between from 2019 to 2022. Recent news articles report a surge of C. auris infections in New York, Georgia and Florida and reference the CDC declaring this strain of C. auris an "urgent threat"3,4,5. This is just one example of recent emerging forms of antimicrobial resistance and underscores the growing challenge of AR. The CDC's Antibiotic Resistance Threats Report2, published on February 4, 2025, emphasized the need for prevention-focused public health actions, including infection control, accurate laboratory detection, rapid response, appropriate antibiotics and antifungal use, and innovative prevention strategies.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and President of FendX, states, "These reports of the rise of C. auris underscore the importance of controlling its spread, particularly with the recent rise of infections at various hospitals in the U.S. At FendX, we are dedicated to developing surface protection products, including REPELWRAP film, which is currently being tested in real-world studies to confirm it maintains its repelling properties, as well as our other products, including a spray and catheter coating, are in early-stage development." Dr. Myers continues, "We are also focused on business development initiatives to expand our surface protection portfolio. Recently, we signed a letter of intent with US BioSolutions and Scott Smith, to acquire certain intellectual property and to enter into a supply agreement for an eco-friendly sponge designed to attract and trap microbes when combined with a cleaning agent."

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

