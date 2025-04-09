DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 09-Apr-2025 / 16:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at 9.30 am on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 at Crowne Plaza Hotel 1 Kings Cross Road London WC1 9HX. The Notice of AGM is available to view and download on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/ general-meetings The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report") was published on 2 April 2025 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/ results-reports-and-presentations/ A hard copy version of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM has been sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications. In accordance with rule 6.4.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A copy of the Annual Report will also be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text shortly and will then also be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism For further information please contact: Will Lang Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary will.lang@travisperkins.co.uk +44 (0) 7468 713734 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 381851 EQS News ID: 2114574 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2025 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)