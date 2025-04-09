Anzeige
Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 
09-Apr-2025 / 16:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will take place at 9.30 am on 
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 at Crowne Plaza Hotel 1 Kings Cross Road London WC1 9HX. The Notice of AGM is available to view 
and download on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/ 
general-meetings 
 
The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report") was published on 2 
April 2025 and is available on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/ 
results-reports-and-presentations/ 
 
A hard copy version of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM has been sent to those shareholders who have elected to 
receive paper communications. 
 
In accordance with rule 6.4.1 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the National 
Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The Annual Report has been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the TD ESEF Regulation. A 
copy of the Annual Report will also be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text shortly and 
will then also be available for inspection at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Will Lang 
Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary 
will.lang@travisperkins.co.uk 
+44 (0) 7468 713734 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  381851 
EQS News ID:  2114574 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2114574&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2025 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
