Genflow Biosciences PLC Launches New Development Program

Genflow Biosciences Launches New Ophthalmology Development Program

Signs MTA with Leading Ophthalmology Company

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), the only publicly listed longevity company in Europe, is excited to announce the launch of a new development program in ophthalmology, focused on advancing a novel gene therapy leveraging its proprietary Centenarian SIRT6 (cSIRT6). This therapy will utilize a specially designed non-viral vector engineered for precise delivery of Genflow's SIRT6 to the eye. The therapy is designed to combat ocular problems including several pathologies of the cornea and glaucoma.

This initiative is part of Genflow's continued efforts to optimize its gene therapy and proprietary Centenarian SIRT6. As part of this effort, Genflow has signed a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with a leading ophthalmology company, to collaborate on the design and development of the eye-targeted cSIRT6 non-viral vector to target ocular diseases. These therapies will leverage Genflow's proprietary SIRT6 Centenarian gene technology, in combination with an advanced vector delivery system.

Said Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow Biosciences: "We are thrilled to advance our ophthalmology program. The eye, as a closed and accessible compartment, presents an ideal target for gene therapy. More importantly, we believe that SIRT6 holds significant promise to transform the treatment landscape for corneal endothelial disorders and glaucoma."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Genflow's 12-month proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating their SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy in aged dogs began in March 2025. Other programs planned for 2025, include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

