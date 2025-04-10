BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Chairman

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares by Chairman

BWA (AQSE:BWAP) the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Mr Wearing has purchased an additional 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"), while Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls, has purchased an additional 1,333,333 Ordinary Shares. Mr Wearing's holding is now 241,046,748 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 25.85% of the Ordinary Shares is issue, including those Ordinary Shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name Jonathan Wearing Reason for notification Director of BWA Group Plc Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group Plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and

volume(s) 500,000

0.2p per Ordinary Share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A Date of the transaction 9/4/2025 Place of the transaction AQSE