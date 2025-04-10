Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:35 Uhr
15,945 Euro
+0,945
+6,30 %
PR Newswire
10.04.2025 08:18 Uhr
SKF to publish Q1 report on 25 April

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2025 on 25 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/67e26af6eeffcd000f59a93e/mpwrt
Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com
Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-25-april,c4133919

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4133919/3380184.pdf

20250410 SKF to publish Q1 report on 25 April

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/acbb-with-fos-rend,c3397699

ACBB with FOS rend

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-to-publish-q1-report-on-25-april-302425428.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
