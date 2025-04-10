Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) ("Independence Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce due to the ongoing success of the winter drill program, it has expanded the planned drill meterage from 10,000 metres ("m") to approximately 13,000 m. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, and is comprised of thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district, within which nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 32 m have been identified.

The Company has completed approximately 10,000 m of diamond drilling in the winter drill program across multiple targets at the 3Ts Project, including the discovery of the Johnny and Larry Veins (see news releases dated March 20, 2025, and March 26, 2025), as well as resource drilling on the Tommy and Ted-Mint Vein Systems (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022, for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller). The expanded program allows for additional follow-up drilling on key mineralized zones identified to date with assay results pending.

"Expanding the program is a reflection of both the geological potential we are seeing and the efficient management of our exploration budget," commented Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "With this added meterage, we are in a strong position to advance priority targets and deliver meaningful results to our shareholders."

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

