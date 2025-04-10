Orion Oyj: The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a member of Orion's Board of Directors to a fine for a securities market information offence

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

10 APRIL 2025 at 13.15 EEST



The Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a member of Orion's Board of Directors to a fine for a securities market information offence

It has come to the attention of Orion Corporation that the Helsinki Court of Appeal has sentenced Ari Lehtoranta, a member of Orion's Board of Directors, to a fine for a securities market information offence. The judgment of the Court of Appeal is not final, as it can be appealed to the Supreme Court if the Supreme Court grants a leave to appeal.

According to Orion's knowledge, the matter was related to Mr. Lehtoranta's operations as the CEO of Nokian Tyres plc in 2015-2016. The case is not related to Orion, and Orion will not comment the matter.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

EVP, Corporate Functions





Contact person:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications

tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orionpharma.com



