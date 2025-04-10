OrderYOYO A/S: OrderYOYO A/S announces approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Company Announcement No. 86 - 2025

OrderYOYO A/S



Copenhagen, 10 April 2025

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Approval of request to remove shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

OrderYOYO A/S ("OrderYOYO") announced in company announcement no. 85-2025 earlier today that a request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq") had been submitted regarding the removal from trading of OrderYOYO's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark.

OrderYOYO hereby announces that Nasdaq today has approved the request to remove OrderYOYO's shares from trading based on the simplified procedure pursuant to rule 2.6(c)(i) of supplement D to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares dated 19 April 2024, as Ophelia BidCo ApS now holds more than 90% of the shares and the voting rights in OrderYOYO.

Nasdaq has confirmed that the last day of trading of OrderYOYO's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be on 11 April 2025.

Compulsory redemption

All remaining minority shareholders in OrderYOYO will be requested by Ophelia BidCo ApS, by separate notice on 14 April 2025, to transfer all their remaining shares in OrderYOYO to Ophelia BidCo ApS within a four-week period to end on 12 May 2025 in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act for DKK 9.50 per share.

For additional information, please contact

OrderYOYO A/S

Jesper Johansen, CEO

Mobile (+45) 21 67 84 92

Email jesper.johansen@orderyoyo.com

OrderYOYO A/S Vesterbrogade 149, 1620 Copenhagen V

Certified Advisor

Grant Thornton

Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard

Mobile (+45) 31 79 90 00

Grant Thornton, Lautrupgade 11, 2100 Copenhagen Ø

About OrderYOYO

OrderYOYO is the market leading European provider of payments enabled ecommerce solutions to the restaurant sector. Its solutions include online ordering, payments, and marketing capabilities. OrderYOYO's solution is offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables small independent takeaway restaurants to have their own-branded online presence direct to consumers. OrderYOYO helps takeaway restaurants drive online takeaway orders through their own tailored software solution in the individual takeaway restaurant's own brand. We liberate restaurants.

About Pollen Street

Pollen Street is a fast growing and high performing private capital asset manager. Established in 2013, the firm has built deep capability across the financial and business services sectors aligned with mega-trends shaping the future of the industry. Pollen Street manages over €6bn AUM across private equity and credit strategies on behalf of investors including leading public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, banks, and family offices from around the world. Pollen Street has a team of over 85 professionals.