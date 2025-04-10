OrderYOYO A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 10 April 2025. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 11 April 2025.
On 14 April 2025 Ophelia BidCo Aps will initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in OrderYOYO pursuant to Sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act.
|ISIN:
|DK0061553831
|Name:
|OrderYOYO
|Number of shares (of DKK 0.01):
|90,464,094 shares
|CBR No.:
|36704608
|ICB:
|1010
|Short name:
|YOYO
|Orderbook ID:
|227465
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
