OrderYOYO A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 10 April 2025. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 11 April 2025.

On 14 April 2025 Ophelia BidCo Aps will initiate a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in OrderYOYO pursuant to Sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act.

ISIN: DK0061553831 Name: OrderYOYO Number of shares (of DKK 0.01): 90,464,094 shares CBR No.: 36704608 ICB: 1010 Short name: YOYO Orderbook ID: 227465

