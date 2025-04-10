Anzeige
8,0508,15018:21
10.04.2025 18:00 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 153,155 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 702.283p. The highest price paid per share was 704.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0196% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,577,817 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,646,171. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions


Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

318

704.600

16:02:40

185

704.600

16:02:40

758

704.800

16:00:32

471

704.800

15:59:03

909

704.800

15:59:03

691

704.200

15:58:36

759

704.800

15:58:11

241

704.800

15:41:40

318

704.800

15:41:40

611

704.800

15:41:40

237

704.800

15:41:40

145

704.800

15:41:40

25

704.800

15:37:57

263

704.800

15:37:57

471

704.800

15:37:57

690

704.800

15:37:57

747

704.800

15:37:57

811

704.800

15:37:57

663

704.800

15:37:57

1057

704.800

15:37:57

290

703.600

15:28:12

432

703.600

15:28:12

804

703.800

15:26:29

950

704.200

15:26:29

767

701.800

15:22:30

471

702.600

15:20:46

259

702.600

15:20:46

765

704.000

15:19:25

190

704.400

15:19:10

603

704.400

15:19:10

637

704.800

15:19:05

721

704.800

15:19:05

45

704.800

15:19:05

666

704.800

15:19:05

820

704.800

15:19:05

660

704.400

15:12:01

811

704.800

15:11:38

110

703.200

15:09:09

620

703.200

15:09:09

813

704.400

15:07:55

769

704.600

15:07:29

790

704.800

15:07:12

723

704.400

15:04:39

369

704.800

15:04:23

146

704.800

15:04:23

192

704.800

15:04:23

738

704.400

15:01:50

846

704.400

15:01:30

1670

704.800

15:01:29

4885

704.800

15:01:29

6500

704.800

15:01:29

1323

704.800

15:01:29

318

704.800

15:01:29

1160

704.800

15:01:29

318

704.800

15:01:25

530

704.800

15:01:25

12434

704.800

15:01:25

830

704.800

15:01:25

600

704.800

15:01:25

2744

704.800

15:01:25

1504

704.800

15:01:25

45

704.800

15:01:25

779

704.800

15:01:25

783

704.800

15:01:25

777

704.800

15:01:25

755

704.800

15:01:25

710

704.800

15:01:25

722

704.800

15:01:25

782

704.800

15:01:25

823

704.800

15:01:25

814

704.800

15:01:25

811

704.800

15:01:25

805

704.800

15:01:25

682

704.800

15:01:25

806

704.800

15:01:25

769

704.800

15:01:25

679

704.800

15:01:25

690

704.800

15:01:25

680

704.800

15:01:25

675

704.800

15:01:25

737

704.800

15:01:25

702

704.800

15:01:25

815

704.800

15:01:25

784

704.800

15:01:25

703

704.800

15:01:25

782

704.800

15:01:25

789

704.800

15:01:25

701

704.800

15:01:25

676

704.800

15:01:25

698

704.800

15:01:25

709

704.800

15:01:25

733

704.800

15:01:25

667

704.800

15:01:25

779

704.800

15:01:25

752

704.800

15:01:25

699

704.800

15:01:25

737

704.800

15:01:25

794

704.800

15:01:25

764

704.800

15:01:25

750

704.800

15:01:25

733

704.800

15:01:25

801

704.800

15:01:25

795

704.800

15:01:25

714

704.800

15:01:25

807

704.800

15:01:25

770

704.800

15:01:25

140

704.800

10:47:21

650

704.800

10:47:21

690

704.800

10:47:21

79

702.800

10:42:35

464

702.800

10:42:35

145

702.800

10:42:35

252

702.600

10:39:50

412

702.600

10:39:50

752

704.000

10:38:01

696

704.200

10:38:00

29

704.200

10:38:00

1184

704.200

10:38:00

448

704.200

10:37:20

817

704.600

10:37:17

721

704.800

10:37:17

228

702.800

10:25:29

502

702.800

10:25:29

667

700.000

10:19:11

215

700.600

10:15:29

490

700.600

10:15:29

781

700.800

10:14:53

705

700.800

10:08:50

724

701.000

10:05:02

748

701.000

10:00:06

787

699.800

09:56:45

789

700.600

09:54:24

701

701.000

09:51:30

680

700.000

09:48:32

726

696.000

09:46:42

799

697.600

09:43:36

708

698.600

09:42:13

435

697.200

09:39:44

333

697.200

09:39:44

23

700.200

09:33:31

481

700.200

09:33:31

238

700.200

09:33:31

787

700.000

09:33:31

351

702.200

09:31:54

346

702.200

09:31:51

738

702.400

09:31:27

769

699.400

09:29:16

704

699.800

09:28:16

35

700.800

09:27:32

647

700.800

09:27:32

813

701.800

09:27:19

359

701.000

09:25:00

464

701.000

09:25:00

744

701.200

09:22:55

806

701.800

09:20:45

696

703.600

09:19:46

176

703.200

09:17:18

567

703.200

09:17:18

243

703.000

09:13:23

464

703.000

09:13:23

687

700.400

09:10:12

814

700.800

09:06:17

730

700.400

09:02:22

801

701.800

08:59:15

749

701.200

08:58:33

28

700.800

08:56:12

730

702.400

08:54:41

700

700.800

08:53:00

744

700.800

08:53:00

866

700.800

08:53:00

767

698.400

08:46:07

753

696.800

08:42:49

817

695.600

08:40:01

724

695.000

08:39:35

803

695.400

08:38:46

671

695.000

08:35:19

752

694.200

08:33:14

770

696.000

08:31:40

464

697.200

08:30:05

334

697.200

08:30:05

692

697.200

08:29:23

798

697.200

08:27:11

690

697.600

08:22:39

664

697.600

08:22:39

121

698.000

08:21:53

696

698.000

08:21:53

787

697.000

08:16:19

739

694.000

08:14:29

675

694.000

08:14:29

810

692.600

08:11:00

758

693.800

08:09:49

684

694.000

08:09:25

699

691.800

08:07:46

239

692.000

08:07:43

560

692.000

08:07:43

572

689.800

08:06:52

173

689.800

08:06:52

775

690.400

08:06:28

778

690.400

08:06:28

764

686.600

08:05:41

781

686.600

08:04:35

708

687.800

08:03:52

686

689.600

08:02:46

734

693.200

08:00:21

749

693.600

08:00:12


