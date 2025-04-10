Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
10 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 153,155 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 702.283p. The highest price paid per share was 704.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0196% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,577,817 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,646,171. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
318
704.600
16:02:40
185
704.600
16:02:40
758
704.800
16:00:32
471
704.800
15:59:03
909
704.800
15:59:03
691
704.200
15:58:36
759
704.800
15:58:11
241
704.800
15:41:40
318
704.800
15:41:40
611
704.800
15:41:40
237
704.800
15:41:40
145
704.800
15:41:40
25
704.800
15:37:57
263
704.800
15:37:57
471
704.800
15:37:57
690
704.800
15:37:57
747
704.800
15:37:57
811
704.800
15:37:57
663
704.800
15:37:57
1057
704.800
15:37:57
290
703.600
15:28:12
432
703.600
15:28:12
804
703.800
15:26:29
950
704.200
15:26:29
767
701.800
15:22:30
471
702.600
15:20:46
259
702.600
15:20:46
765
704.000
15:19:25
190
704.400
15:19:10
603
704.400
15:19:10
637
704.800
15:19:05
721
704.800
15:19:05
45
704.800
15:19:05
666
704.800
15:19:05
820
704.800
15:19:05
660
704.400
15:12:01
811
704.800
15:11:38
110
703.200
15:09:09
620
703.200
15:09:09
813
704.400
15:07:55
769
704.600
15:07:29
790
704.800
15:07:12
723
704.400
15:04:39
369
704.800
15:04:23
146
704.800
15:04:23
192
704.800
15:04:23
738
704.400
15:01:50
846
704.400
15:01:30
1670
704.800
15:01:29
4885
704.800
15:01:29
6500
704.800
15:01:29
1323
704.800
15:01:29
318
704.800
15:01:29
1160
704.800
15:01:29
318
704.800
15:01:25
530
704.800
15:01:25
12434
704.800
15:01:25
830
704.800
15:01:25
600
704.800
15:01:25
2744
704.800
15:01:25
1504
704.800
15:01:25
45
704.800
15:01:25
779
704.800
15:01:25
783
704.800
15:01:25
777
704.800
15:01:25
755
704.800
15:01:25
710
704.800
15:01:25
722
704.800
15:01:25
782
704.800
15:01:25
823
704.800
15:01:25
814
704.800
15:01:25
811
704.800
15:01:25
805
704.800
15:01:25
682
704.800
15:01:25
806
704.800
15:01:25
769
704.800
15:01:25
679
704.800
15:01:25
690
704.800
15:01:25
680
704.800
15:01:25
675
704.800
15:01:25
737
704.800
15:01:25
702
704.800
15:01:25
815
704.800
15:01:25
784
704.800
15:01:25
703
704.800
15:01:25
782
704.800
15:01:25
789
704.800
15:01:25
701
704.800
15:01:25
676
704.800
15:01:25
698
704.800
15:01:25
709
704.800
15:01:25
733
704.800
15:01:25
667
704.800
15:01:25
779
704.800
15:01:25
752
704.800
15:01:25
699
704.800
15:01:25
737
704.800
15:01:25
794
704.800
15:01:25
764
704.800
15:01:25
750
704.800
15:01:25
733
704.800
15:01:25
801
704.800
15:01:25
795
704.800
15:01:25
714
704.800
15:01:25
807
704.800
15:01:25
770
704.800
15:01:25
140
704.800
10:47:21
650
704.800
10:47:21
690
704.800
10:47:21
79
702.800
10:42:35
464
702.800
10:42:35
145
702.800
10:42:35
252
702.600
10:39:50
412
702.600
10:39:50
752
704.000
10:38:01
696
704.200
10:38:00
29
704.200
10:38:00
1184
704.200
10:38:00
448
704.200
10:37:20
817
704.600
10:37:17
721
704.800
10:37:17
228
702.800
10:25:29
502
702.800
10:25:29
667
700.000
10:19:11
215
700.600
10:15:29
490
700.600
10:15:29
781
700.800
10:14:53
705
700.800
10:08:50
724
701.000
10:05:02
748
701.000
10:00:06
787
699.800
09:56:45
789
700.600
09:54:24
701
701.000
09:51:30
680
700.000
09:48:32
726
696.000
09:46:42
799
697.600
09:43:36
708
698.600
09:42:13
435
697.200
09:39:44
333
697.200
09:39:44
23
700.200
09:33:31
481
700.200
09:33:31
238
700.200
09:33:31
787
700.000
09:33:31
351
702.200
09:31:54
346
702.200
09:31:51
738
702.400
09:31:27
769
699.400
09:29:16
704
699.800
09:28:16
35
700.800
09:27:32
647
700.800
09:27:32
813
701.800
09:27:19
359
701.000
09:25:00
464
701.000
09:25:00
744
701.200
09:22:55
806
701.800
09:20:45
696
703.600
09:19:46
176
703.200
09:17:18
567
703.200
09:17:18
243
703.000
09:13:23
464
703.000
09:13:23
687
700.400
09:10:12
814
700.800
09:06:17
730
700.400
09:02:22
801
701.800
08:59:15
749
701.200
08:58:33
28
700.800
08:56:12
730
702.400
08:54:41
700
700.800
08:53:00
744
700.800
08:53:00
866
700.800
08:53:00
767
698.400
08:46:07
753
696.800
08:42:49
817
695.600
08:40:01
724
695.000
08:39:35
803
695.400
08:38:46
671
695.000
08:35:19
752
694.200
08:33:14
770
696.000
08:31:40
464
697.200
08:30:05
334
697.200
08:30:05
692
697.200
08:29:23
798
697.200
08:27:11
690
697.600
08:22:39
664
697.600
08:22:39
121
698.000
08:21:53
696
698.000
08:21:53
787
697.000
08:16:19
739
694.000
08:14:29
675
694.000
08:14:29
810
692.600
08:11:00
758
693.800
08:09:49
684
694.000
08:09:25
699
691.800
08:07:46
239
692.000
08:07:43
560
692.000
08:07:43
572
689.800
08:06:52
173
689.800
08:06:52
775
690.400
08:06:28
778
690.400
08:06:28
764
686.600
08:05:41
781
686.600
08:04:35
708
687.800
08:03:52
686
689.600
08:02:46
734
693.200
08:00:21
749
693.600
08:00:12