Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact intensifies its efforts to secure financing in order to realize the company's market potential

The ongoing trend of delayed orders, combined with a rapid slowdown in the global economy, has led Cell Impact to intensify its efforts to seek additional financing.

In Cell Impact's 2024 annual report, it was noted that a continued trend of lower-than-expected order intake would necessitate additional financing. Preliminary figures from the first quarter of 2025 now show a net turnover of MSEK 1.9 and cash reserves of MSEK 5.8, indicating that the trend has not been broken.

"The board and management have therefore intensified efforts to address the financing needs. Cell Impact requires additional capital to finance the current operations that lay the foundation for future volumes," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

The looming global trade war risks affecting Cell Impact's customers in the USA but has a more limited direct impact on its business operations in Japan and other parts of Asia.

"Despite weak cash reserves, Cell Impact has a strong operational position. In recent years' financial reports, we have described how we are processing the market and what we are doing to qualify as a supplier to large global players. Although we cannot yet present signed agreements, we note that our collaboration projects and other customer-focused activities have developed rapidly over the past quarter. There is a significant interest in our technology and confidence in our ability to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices. Therefore, we need additional financing until business agreements will strengthen our cash flow, concludes Daniel Vallin.

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Vallin

CEO and IR contact, Cell Impact AB (publ)

+46730686620 or daniel.vallin@cellimpact.com

