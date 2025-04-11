BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport Group (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport served about 4.6 million passengers in March 2025. Passenger traffic in the month increased slightly by 0.3 percent compared to the same month last year.Passenger traffic during the month was impacted by a full-day strike on March 10, which led to an almost complete halt in flight operations and disrupted the travel plans of about 140,000 passengers. The reference month of March 2024 was also impacted by strikes, affecting as many as 300,000 passengers. However, the effect in March 2024 was mitigated by the earlier timing of the Easter holidays compared with this year.During the first quarter of 2025, passenger traffic in Frankfurt also remained nearly unchanged compared with the same period last year.In the first three months of 2025, a total of roughly 12.4 million passengers travelled via FRA, representing a slight 0.9 percent decrease year-on-year.Frankfurt Airport's cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) rose by 3.2 percent year-on-year to 184,679 metric tons in March 2025.The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by the Fraport Group slipped by 0.4 percent year-on-year to around 9.8 million in March 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX