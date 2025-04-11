Anzeige
Freitag, 11.04.2025
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
11.04.25
08:08 Uhr
0,875 Euro
-0,077
-8,09 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
11.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Annual Report and Notice of AGM 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Annual Report and Notice of AGM 
11-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 April 2025 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
("the Company or "I-RES") 
Release of Annual Report, ESG Report & Notice of AGM 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") has today released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year 
ended 31 December 2024 (the "Report and Accounts"), as well as our 2024 ESG Report, and a notice convening the 2025 
Annual General Meeting (the "2025 AGM"). 
The Company's 2025 AGM will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 May 2025 at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, 
Dublin 4 D04 R2T2. 
This year, in line with our commitment to sustainability and transparency, we are taking a Digital First Approach and 
so the Report and Accounts are published in native XHTML in compliance with the European Single Electronic Format 
(ESEF) reporting format. 
The Report and Accounts, the 2024 ESG Report together with the notice of AGM are available to view on the Company's 
website www.iresreit.ie and are also available to view directly by clicking on the links at the end of this 
announcement. The Report and Accounts have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for 
inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link). 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 
Investor Relations: 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer         Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 
email: investors@iresreit.ie 
Media enquiries: 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                            Tel: +353 
(0)87 227 9281 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                       Tel: +353 (0)86 
035 3749 
email: iresreit@drury.ie 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
IRES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to 
generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further 
information at www.iresreit.ie. 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: 2024 IRES Annual Report 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 382160 
EQS News ID:  2115702 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115702&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.