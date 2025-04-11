Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Annual Report and Notice of AGM

DJ Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Annual Report and Notice of AGM 11-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 April 2025 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the Company or "I-RES") Release of Annual Report, ESG Report & Notice of AGM Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") has today released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Report and Accounts"), as well as our 2024 ESG Report, and a notice convening the 2025 Annual General Meeting (the "2025 AGM"). The Company's 2025 AGM will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 May 2025 at The Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 D04 R2T2. This year, in line with our commitment to sustainability and transparency, we are taking a Digital First Approach and so the Report and Accounts are published in native XHTML in compliance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting format. The Report and Accounts, the 2024 ESG Report together with the notice of AGM are available to view on the Company's website www.iresreit.ie and are also available to view directly by clicking on the links at the end of this announcement. The Report and Accounts have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and will shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin OAM Filing (Link). END For further information please contact: Investor Relations: Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0)1 5570974 email: investors@iresreit.ie Media enquiries: Cathal Barry, Drury Tel: +353 (0)87 227 9281 Gavin McLoughlin, Drury Tel: +353 (0)86 035 3749 email: iresreit@drury.ie About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc IRES provides high-quality rental homes and exceptional service to our residents, through our integrated teams, to generate sustainable value for our shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: 2024 IRES Annual Report =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 382160 EQS News ID: 2115702 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 11, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)