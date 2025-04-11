Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 52,659 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 703.392p. The highest price paid per share was 705.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 697.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0068% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,630,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,593,512. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(per share) Time of transaction Quantity Price Execution Time 753 704.800 10:42:03 412 705.000 10:40:31 868 705.000 10:40:31 747 703.800 10:35:23 787 703.600 10:32:13 783 703.400 10:30:00 746 703.000 10:27:14 215 703.400 10:27:14 309 702.600 10:22:43 350 702.600 10:22:43 465 701.800 10:18:49 283 701.800 10:18:49 730 702.400 10:17:25 685 702.400 10:16:27 691 702.200 10:15:35 712 701.800 10:14:56 775 701.600 10:13:06 742 702.600 10:07:55 174 702.400 10:06:03 465 702.400 10:05:06 92 702.400 10:05:06 367 701.200 10:02:29 359 701.200 10:02:26 649 701.200 10:00:11 774 702.000 09:58:50 465 700.200 09:56:03 465 700.200 09:53:28 80 700.200 09:53:28 671 701.200 09:51:28 767 701.200 09:51:28 89 701.200 09:47:10 631 701.200 09:46:28 670 701.000 09:43:50 729 701.800 09:43:30 345 701.000 09:40:12 397 701.000 09:40:12 25 697.000 09:37:43 37 697.000 09:37:43 414 697.000 09:37:43 674 697.000 09:35:24 282 697.200 09:35:14 305 698.000 09:33:06 245 698.000 09:33:06 225 698.000 09:33:06 715 700.200 09:31:15 675 700.200 09:28:31 330 700.400 09:27:03 413 700.400 09:27:03 757 699.200 09:23:39 138 699.200 09:21:27 569 699.200 09:21:27 369 701.000 09:18:42 279 701.000 09:18:42 727 703.200 09:15:50 720 703.600 09:14:12 732 705.000 09:10:38 745 705.400 09:10:34 769 704.800 09:06:52 736 705.400 09:06:13 236 703.200 09:00:21 465 703.200 09:00:21 756 705.000 08:59:32 645 705.400 08:58:58 740 705.400 08:58:58 114 705.400 08:52:45 550 705.400 08:52:45 259 705.400 08:52:45 421 705.400 08:52:45 644 705.400 08:52:45 695 705.400 08:52:45 780 705.400 08:52:45 751 705.400 08:52:45 681 705.400 08:52:45 651 705.400 08:52:45 691 705.400 08:52:45 744 705.400 08:52:45 687 705.400 08:52:45 696 705.400 08:52:45 658 705.400 08:52:45 761 705.400 08:52:45 765 705.400 08:52:45 715 705.400 08:52:45 717 705.400 08:52:45 667 705.400 08:52:45 684 705.400 08:52:45 690 705.400 08:52:45 715 705.400 08:52:45 655 705.400 08:52:45 663 705.400 08:52:45 665 705.400 08:52:45 662 705.400 08:52:45 705 705.400 08:52:45 445 705.400 08:52:45 240 705.400 08:52:45 923 705.400 08:52:45



