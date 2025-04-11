Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Canary Gold: Jackpot schon im ersten Bohrloch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
11.04.25
11:36 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,61 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,50018:23
8,4008,50018:23
PR Newswire
11.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

11 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 52,659 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 703.392p. The highest price paid per share was 705.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 697.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0068% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,630,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,593,512. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

753

704.800

10:42:03

412

705.000

10:40:31

868

705.000

10:40:31

747

703.800

10:35:23

787

703.600

10:32:13

783

703.400

10:30:00

746

703.000

10:27:14

215

703.400

10:27:14

309

702.600

10:22:43

350

702.600

10:22:43

465

701.800

10:18:49

283

701.800

10:18:49

730

702.400

10:17:25

685

702.400

10:16:27

691

702.200

10:15:35

712

701.800

10:14:56

775

701.600

10:13:06

742

702.600

10:07:55

174

702.400

10:06:03

465

702.400

10:05:06

92

702.400

10:05:06

367

701.200

10:02:29

359

701.200

10:02:26

649

701.200

10:00:11

774

702.000

09:58:50

465

700.200

09:56:03

465

700.200

09:53:28

80

700.200

09:53:28

671

701.200

09:51:28

767

701.200

09:51:28

89

701.200

09:47:10

631

701.200

09:46:28

670

701.000

09:43:50

729

701.800

09:43:30

345

701.000

09:40:12

397

701.000

09:40:12

25

697.000

09:37:43

37

697.000

09:37:43

414

697.000

09:37:43

674

697.000

09:35:24

282

697.200

09:35:14

305

698.000

09:33:06

245

698.000

09:33:06

225

698.000

09:33:06

715

700.200

09:31:15

675

700.200

09:28:31

330

700.400

09:27:03

413

700.400

09:27:03

757

699.200

09:23:39

138

699.200

09:21:27

569

699.200

09:21:27

369

701.000

09:18:42

279

701.000

09:18:42

727

703.200

09:15:50

720

703.600

09:14:12

732

705.000

09:10:38

745

705.400

09:10:34

769

704.800

09:06:52

736

705.400

09:06:13

236

703.200

09:00:21

465

703.200

09:00:21

756

705.000

08:59:32

645

705.400

08:58:58

740

705.400

08:58:58

114

705.400

08:52:45

550

705.400

08:52:45

259

705.400

08:52:45

421

705.400

08:52:45

644

705.400

08:52:45

695

705.400

08:52:45

780

705.400

08:52:45

751

705.400

08:52:45

681

705.400

08:52:45

651

705.400

08:52:45

691

705.400

08:52:45

744

705.400

08:52:45

687

705.400

08:52:45

696

705.400

08:52:45

658

705.400

08:52:45

761

705.400

08:52:45

765

705.400

08:52:45

715

705.400

08:52:45

717

705.400

08:52:45

667

705.400

08:52:45

684

705.400

08:52:45

690

705.400

08:52:45

715

705.400

08:52:45

655

705.400

08:52:45

663

705.400

08:52:45

665

705.400

08:52:45

662

705.400

08:52:45

705

705.400

08:52:45

445

705.400

08:52:45

240

705.400

08:52:45

923

705.400

08:52:45



© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.