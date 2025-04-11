Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11
11 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 52,659 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 703.392p. The highest price paid per share was 705.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 697.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0068% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,630,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,593,512. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
753
704.800
10:42:03
412
705.000
10:40:31
868
705.000
10:40:31
747
703.800
10:35:23
787
703.600
10:32:13
783
703.400
10:30:00
746
703.000
10:27:14
215
703.400
10:27:14
309
702.600
10:22:43
350
702.600
10:22:43
465
701.800
10:18:49
283
701.800
10:18:49
730
702.400
10:17:25
685
702.400
10:16:27
691
702.200
10:15:35
712
701.800
10:14:56
775
701.600
10:13:06
742
702.600
10:07:55
174
702.400
10:06:03
465
702.400
10:05:06
92
702.400
10:05:06
367
701.200
10:02:29
359
701.200
10:02:26
649
701.200
10:00:11
774
702.000
09:58:50
465
700.200
09:56:03
465
700.200
09:53:28
80
700.200
09:53:28
671
701.200
09:51:28
767
701.200
09:51:28
89
701.200
09:47:10
631
701.200
09:46:28
670
701.000
09:43:50
729
701.800
09:43:30
345
701.000
09:40:12
397
701.000
09:40:12
25
697.000
09:37:43
37
697.000
09:37:43
414
697.000
09:37:43
674
697.000
09:35:24
282
697.200
09:35:14
305
698.000
09:33:06
245
698.000
09:33:06
225
698.000
09:33:06
715
700.200
09:31:15
675
700.200
09:28:31
330
700.400
09:27:03
413
700.400
09:27:03
757
699.200
09:23:39
138
699.200
09:21:27
569
699.200
09:21:27
369
701.000
09:18:42
279
701.000
09:18:42
727
703.200
09:15:50
720
703.600
09:14:12
732
705.000
09:10:38
745
705.400
09:10:34
769
704.800
09:06:52
736
705.400
09:06:13
236
703.200
09:00:21
465
703.200
09:00:21
756
705.000
08:59:32
645
705.400
08:58:58
740
705.400
08:58:58
114
705.400
08:52:45
550
705.400
08:52:45
259
705.400
08:52:45
421
705.400
08:52:45
644
705.400
08:52:45
695
705.400
08:52:45
780
705.400
08:52:45
751
705.400
08:52:45
681
705.400
08:52:45
651
705.400
08:52:45
691
705.400
08:52:45
744
705.400
08:52:45
687
705.400
08:52:45
696
705.400
08:52:45
658
705.400
08:52:45
761
705.400
08:52:45
765
705.400
08:52:45
715
705.400
08:52:45
717
705.400
08:52:45
667
705.400
08:52:45
684
705.400
08:52:45
690
705.400
08:52:45
715
705.400
08:52:45
655
705.400
08:52:45
663
705.400
08:52:45
665
705.400
08:52:45
662
705.400
08:52:45
705
705.400
08:52:45
445
705.400
08:52:45
240
705.400
08:52:45
923
705.400
08:52:45