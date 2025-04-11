Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTC Pink: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 12,607,317 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by an additional 12 months to August 27, 2026 (the "Warrant Extension").

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") that closed on December 22, 2020, and April 19, 2021. The Subscription Receipts converted into common shares (the "Shares") and Warrants upon the listing of the Company's Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on August 21, 2021. The Warrants were initially set to expire on August 27, 2023, and were previously extended for two years to August 27, 2025, with TSXV approval, as announced in the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.52 per Share. Insiders of the Company hold an aggregate of 2,433,844 of the Warrants.

This second and final extension will bring the Warrants to the maximum five-year term permitted under TSXV policies. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain unchanged. The Warrant Extension is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its projects to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other matters, the Warrant Extension and receipt of all necessary approvals in connection therewith. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the TSX Venture Exchange not approving the Warrant Extension. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248245

SOURCE: Graphano Energy Ltd.