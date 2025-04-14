VALLOUREC IN EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL SERIMAX, ITS SUBSIDIARY SPECIALIZING IN WELDING SOLUTIONS, FOR €79 MILLION

Meudon (France), April 14th, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Aldebaran, a French investment company, for the sale of Serimax, Vallourec's subsidiary specializing in mechanized welding solutions, for an enterprise value of €79 million, of which €7 million will be paid via an earn-out. The completion of the sale is expected in the next few months, subject to consultation of the employee representative bodies and satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.

This transaction is part of the New Vallourec's initiatives to rationalize its invested capital and focus the Group on its core business as a premium seamless tubular solutions provider.

As part of the New Vallourec plan, Serimax has undergone a rapid transformation and is now operating profitably as a standalone company. Serimax generated approximately €105 million of revenues in 2024.

Aldebaran will enable Serimax - a global leading provider of mechanized orbital welding solutions - to focus on its ambitious development.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The New Vallourec plan has enabled Serimax to improve its operations and now to find, with Aldebaran, a new shareholder to support its future development in markets in which Vallourec does not operate. I would like to thank the Serimax team for the successful transformation. With this divestment, Vallourec continues its process of streamlining invested capital and focusing on its premium seamless tubular solutions."

About Vallourec

About Vallourec Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting- edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 14,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



About Aldebaran

Aldebaran Capital Partners is a French investment company dedicated to the transformation of small-and-mid-sized companies. Its mission is to support management teams in the success of their strategic and operational transformation. We back companies with strong fundamentals that are experiencing complexity (carve-out, family transition, consolidation, etc.), providing them with financial, human and organizational resources to unleash their full potential. Aldebaran is supported by leading institutions such as Bpifrance and the European Investment Fund. Aldebaran Capital Partners is regulated by AMF under the AIFM-D

